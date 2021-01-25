Supervisor Pacheco: “Get us more vaccines so we can protect our communities.”

Luis, a Pappas Family Farms worker from Coalinga, was among 50 farmworkers who got vaccinated for COVID-19 on Jan. 25, 2021 in Mendota. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors is expected, at its Jan. 26 meeting, to approve a letter sending an “urgent request” to Gov. Gavin Newsom to increase the county’s allotment of COVID-19 vaccines.

On the same day that a vaccination pilot program began for 50 farmworkers inside an empty packing house, board chair Steve Brandau blasted state and federal officials for an uneven distribution of vaccine doses he claims has shorted the county.

“Early on in this outbreak, we had a couple of our state legislators, especially the one that represents this area, taking jabs at the County of Fresno for being very slow in the process,” said board chair Steve Brandau.

“And I’m here to return the favor today and say the County of Fresno is ready and waiting, and we have a capacity for additional vaccines. And, we need those same state legislators who were complaining eight months ago to step up and help us get more vaccines.”

Fresno County Board of Supervisors Chair Steve Brandau blasted California state officials for not providing enough COVID-19 vaccines for Fresno County prior to the start of a Jan. 25, 2021 pilot program to vaccinate farmworkers in Mendota.

Brandau – who was joined by colleagues Brian Pacheco and Buddy Mendes at the press conference prior to 50 farmworkers getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine – said the county health department is set up to deliver more vaccinations but lacks the vaccines.

“I’m very glad that our state legislators are back at work after being at home and abroad for six months,” said Brandau. “Today here in Mendota, we are demanding that these representatives in Sacramento put their hands to the plow with us and get more vaccines for Fresno County.”

The county halted vaccinations at the Fresno County Fairgrounds for lack of vaccinations. Officials had been providing about 1,500 vaccinations a day at the site for senior citizens ages 75 and over but froze the operation this week due to a shortage of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being distributed by the state.

The county is currently receiving 14,000 weekly doses of the vaccine but needs “increased allocations immediately,” the letter to the governor explains.

“As soon as possible, the County of Fresno is requesting an allocation of no less than 10,000 Pfizer doses and 20,000 Moderna doses per week,” the supervisors write.

Starting March 1, the supervisors want those allotments to double.

The letter also expresses concerns about doses sent by the federal government to pharmacies and state prisons that go unreported to the county health department to “ensure accountability.”

Fresno County Supervisor Buddy Mendes said the county can ramp up vaccination for COVID-19 if the state allocates more vaccines. He spoke at a pilot vaccination program for farmworkers in Mendota on Jan. 25, 2021.

Mendes criticized the state and the Biden administration for failing to deliver on vaccines.

“Basically, we got the two gangs that can’t shoot straight running this country because we’ve got the state not getting the vaccine to us,” said Mendes. “The federal government – and I don’t think it matters what party’s in charge – is saying ‘Well, we got a million doses, that should do it.’

“No! We need two million to get close or we’re going to be vaccinating people clear to the fall.”

Fresno County health officials also called off another large-scale vaccination at the Sierra Pacific Orthopedic Center in northeast Fresno due to lack of vaccines.

“That’s really due to the amount of doses that we have available,” Joe Prado, community health division manager for the Fresno County Department of Public Health, told The Fresno Bee.

“We want to make sure those doses are available for second doses out there, so we’re taking a break (this) week.”

“I hope that what we’re doing here today is planting seeds and harvesting hope,” said Dr. Rais Vohra, the county’s interim health officer. “What we’re trying to do is teach ourselves how we can reach out to the agricultural community, which as you’re all aware, is so vital to Central Valley and Fresno County.”

Vohra said Monday’s rollout will serve as a model for how the county vaccinates an estimated 70,000 essential workers who work in the fields and meat-packing facilities.

“I want my team to have a really good perspective on exactly how to do this efficiently, properly, safely and in a way that makes sense,” said Vohra.

Assemblymember Arámbula responds

Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula, D-Fresno, was among those who needled the board of supervisors for not moving fast enough to protect farmworkers from the coronavirus last year.

He blames the federal administration for not producing and delivering on COVID-19 vaccines “that were promised to California and other states.”

“The state, which doesn’t directly receive vaccines, has been trying to account for all the doses that are sent to counties, large health systems, and other entities and how they are being distributed,” said Arámbula . “As a Valley legislator, I have been urging state leaders to bring more vaccines to our region, and I support similar advocacy efforts by local, county, and state colleagues on both sides of the aisle.”

Arámbula, a physician, said California “has promised to do better and must do better.”

A Fresno County Department of Public Health worker prepares COVID-19 vaccinations that were used to vaccinate 50 farmworkers in Mendota on Jan. 25, 2021.

“We also must have better data to make decisions regarding vaccine distribution, which I pushed state officials to address months ago,” said Arámbula, whose district includes a big chunk of western Fresno County.

The Assemblymember said he has been working with the Assembly Speaker’s Office, the San Joaquín Valley Legislative Caucus, health care advocates and colleagues on both sides of the aisle to encourage Newsom to ramp up vaccinations.

I also signed a bipartisan letter sent from myself and other Assemblymembers to Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, asking critical questions seeking data, transparency, and accountability regarding vaccination distribution. And, on February 8, I will chair a hearing of Assembly Budget Subcommittee No. 1 on Health and Human Services, and this assuredly will be a top priority. It will take all of us working together to align federal, state and county response to this vicious virus.

First farmworkers in Fresno County get vaccinated

Far from the political din, Luis, who didn’t want to provide his last name, sat in a plastic chair after getting vaccinated.

“More than anything, I want to protect myself from getting COVID,” said the 41-year-old farmworker in Spanish.

He shares a home in Coalinga with his wife and two children.

“We’ve taken all the precautions needed, like washing our hands and wearing facemasks,” said Luis, who is originally from Mexicali, Baja California. He drives a tractor for Pappas Family Farms.

Fresno County Supervisor Brian Pacheco welcomes additional help from state officials in allocating more COVID-19 vaccines to the county.

Pacheco, who represents the largely rural west side of the county, stressed the importance of prioritizing farmworkers for the vaccine.

“Farmworkers are among our most vulnerable populations because they work in close proximity to each other and then go home, often to households with multi-generational living arrangements, reducing their ability to social distance,” said Pacheco.

“Vaccinating essential farmworkers ensures safety to their workplaces, their homes and families, our food supply, and the vital service they provide.”

Pacheco said the county has a distribution system “ready to vaccinate 30,000 people a week, and we can ramp that up to 50,000 a week.”

“But, we need the vaccine. We simply do not have enough vaccines. Get us more vaccines so we can protect our communities.”

Mendota Mayor Rolando Castro said the Jan. 25, 2021 vaccinations of 50 farmworkers will protect an additional 600 people.

Mendota Mayor Rolando Castro said the 50 vaccinations given Monday will save 600 lives because the doses will help stop the spread of the coronavirus at home.

Castro called the farmworkers, many of whom are undocumented, brave for their contributions.

“Immigration (status) is not going to stop them. They keep working,” said Castro. “They don’t stop working to continue to feed you guys and everyone else in this world.”