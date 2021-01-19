Jiménez-Sandoval wants to expand on Castro’s legacy

Fresno State Interim President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval (center) poses with former president Joseph I. Castro and others during a July 2019 celebration of his appointment to provost. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Fresno State’s interim president, Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, has a tough act to follow in the “Be Bold!” mantra that California State University Chancellor Joseph I. Castro adopted to rally students and the community to raise the university’s standing.

Rather than try to fill those shoes, Jiménez-Sandoval wants to take the baton and improve on what Castro and former First Lady Mary Castro built.

That is a university ranked third for its graduation rate by U.S. News and World Report. Top 25 ranking by Washington Monthly’s ranking of universities based on social mobility, research and service. And, MONEY Magazine top 50 ranking for best public colleges.

“President Castro and First Lady Mary Castro shined so brightly they were constellations of suns across the Valley with their incredible energy and their incredible investment of themselves for our students throughout our community,” said Jiménez-Sandoval during a recent Zoom interview.

“President Castro left us the challenge of being bold,” said Jiménez-Sandoval, who was born in Jalpa, Zacatecas, México and grew up in Fowler helping pick tomatoes at his father’s farm. “We rose to the challenge, and now we are this premiere university in the Central Valley with an incredible group of world leaders in every single discipline.”

Jiménez-Sandoval, who often takes a scooter to get across campus, points out that Fresno State is a leader in agriculture, business and health care.

“We have to be proud of who we are and own who we are to move forward,” he said. “We have to be the leaders in bridging disciplines. Agriculture with business is a given. Ag business and industry, with engineering.”

Jiménez-Sandoval said being innovative will help Fresno State reach “the next level of excellence.”

Jiménez-Sandoval took over Jan. 4 and will serve until a new president is selected by the CSU Board of Trustees.

The campus has been under restricted in-person instruction since last March. Commencement ceremonies were canceled. Bulldogs’ sports teams compete in empty stadiums or arenas.

Jiménez-Sandoval praised professors for making the best of virtual teaching.

“There are professors who are at the vanguard of creating databases of lectures, together with other professionals in the field and other universities,” he said. “Other professors are engaging at another level.”

Jiménez-Sandoval said health counseling and tutoring are being provided for students to thrive.

“The challenge right now that I see, more than anything, is to really reach out to these individual students and their families and let them know that we understand what they’re going through,” he said. “Now is the time to get an education. Now is the time to get prepared for when the pandemic is over and done with.

“You know, the economy is going to pick up again and the opportunity will be there. And a Fresno State degree will really open the golden doors of opportunity.”

A degree will “raise the quality of life in everyone in the Valley,” said Jiménez-Sandoval.