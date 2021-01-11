Leticia González, daughter of farmworkers, makes history in Madera County

Leticia ‘Leti’ Gonzalez is the first Latina ever elected to the Madera County Board of Supervisors. Special to Vida en el Valle

When Leticia ‘Leti’ González made history by becoming the first Latina elected to the Madera County Board of Supervisors, the memory of her parents were on her mind.

“Never did I think in a million years that I, the daughter of farmworkers, would be here,” González said after being sworn in on Jan. 5. Her parents, Vicente González and Rosemary González died in a 2007 car crash.

In a region where Latinos make up more than half of the population, González joins Sal Quintero in Fresno County, Eddie Valero in Tulare County, Richard Valle in Kings County, Leticia Perez in Kern County, and, Rodrigo Espinoza in Merced County, and Carlos Villapudua in San Joaquin County as the only Latinos as supervisors.

The 41-year-old González is the third Latino supervisor in Madera County history, after Jesse López and Max Rodríguez.

Getting to the board that oversees a county of almost 158,000 – of which 58.8% are Latino – was not in her plan after graduating from Chowchilla High School in 1998 and going on to obtaining a degree in sociology and minor in sociology from Stanislaus State.

Her goal was to become a lawyer.

“I was anticipating going to law school, but first I wanted to get some real life experience,” González said during a telephone conversation.

She worked in social services for several years before deciding to apply for law school. But her parents’ death changed all that.

Three months later, she began working for Rodríguez, the District 4 supervisor.

“I was adopted by that district, it seems,” said González about residents in south Madera.

Seeing the county operations gave her a like for a job that includes meeting people.

“I’m a very sociable person,” said González, the youngest of five children and a native of Chowchilla.

She was not immune from helping out her father, a foreman at an almond hauling company.

When she began fielding calls from potential candidates to succeed Rodríguez, who was ending 16 years on the board, González conferred with her boss.

“I was also interested” to know if he was retiring, she said.

Rodríguez told her, “If you’re so worried, why don’t you run?”

González, who was inspired by the 2018 election of women in the region being elected to office, thought about it over a weekend and decided to run.

Armed with $65,000 and Rodríguez’s backing, she easily won the seat in March 2020 with more than 60% of the vote against two other challengers.

Rodriguez, in remarks at the Jan. 5 board meeting, said the district will be in good hands with his former staff assistant.

“Leti, when she came on, we talked and I analyzed her and decided to hire her at that time,” said Rodríguez. “Her parents had just passed away, and she was a very sad young lady.

“I decided to make her chief of staff and I have not been disappointed.”

Rodríguez said González “knows every employee and director” in the county by first name.

“She defined problems, and if she can’t solve them she’ll work with others,” he said. “She cares about the people and she cares about the board. She’s going to do well.”

González said she will work closely with the city to benefit District 4 residents. Mayor Santos García was a key supporter.

In her campaign, she walked the entire district and met with residents about their concerns.

“At the end of the day, if you’re not walking you’re not eating and talking to the voters and really engaging them, then it’s difficult for people to know you and trust you,” said González.

She calls the “new generation” of Latinas in public office “very exciting.”

González said she will be reaching out to her constituents in person once the pandemic has subsided.

“I want them to know that I am accessible, and that the board seat is there’s. I just have the opportunity to have it for them.”