Fresno
2020: MY FAVORITE PHOTOS JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
Now that we’ve put 2020 in our rearview mirror, here’s a look at some favorite photographs from a year marked by COVID-19, virtual meetings, and restricted restaurant dining.
Now that we’ve put 2020 in our rearview mirror, here’s a look at some favorite photographs from a year marked by COVID-19, virtual meetings, and restricted restaurant dining.
At her young age, Francine Salazar made a difference in the life of four individuals with her generosity.
Francine was only 10 years old when she donated her heart, pancreas, and both kidneys.KEEP READING
Comments