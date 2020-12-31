Central Valley girl honored on the 2021 Donate Life Floral Sculpture as part of the Tournament of Roses event

Francine Salazar’s mother Hanah Yaluny and her husband John Blakely show photos of Francine, one of 21 deceased donors from across the nation being honored. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

At her young age, Francine Salazar made a difference in the life of four individuals with her generosity.

Francine was only 10 years old when she donated her heart, pancreas, and both kidneys.

Hanah Yalung, Francine’s mother, said her daughter was going into fifth grade when she died on Aug. 10, 2019 after being in a car accident. Francine was taken to Valley Children’s Hospital where she stayed for a few days before she died.

“So, Francine, she’s a very loving and selfless person. She loves to help people. She would always help anyone, everyone. She’s a loving, caring, compassionate, has a bubbly personality. And she’s friends with everyone,” said Yalung of her daughter. “So, when that time came that we decided to donate her organs, we thought about that would be what Francine would be doing, if ever come to that time.”

“Because that’s how her personality is and that she wanted to help other people, you know, help other kids with living organ transplants, the ones that are sick, that go for a longer life and to make more memories with their family,” Yalung said.

Francine is one of 21 deceased donors being honored with a floragraph of herself that would be display as part of a floral sculpture.

Although the 2021 parade was canceled due to COVID-19, Donor Network West partnered with Donate Life and the OneLegacy Foundation to keep the tradition alive with a 25-foot floral sculpture honoring deceased donors from across the nation.

Francine’s family will be traveling to Pasadena to share Francine’s inspiring story of love, loss and hope as Donate Life is the only organization showcasing a physical floral float for Jan. 1, 2021.

For 17 years, the Donate Life Rose Parade Float has traveled down Colorado Blvd. on New Year’s Day, raising awareness of the lifesaving power of organ, eye and tissue donation.

Yalung said she found out about Donor Network West when her daughter Francine was in the hospital at Valley Childrens.

“I know about organ donation because I myself is an organ donor, like I am a registered organ donor for the driver’s license,” Yalung said adding that doctors tested Francine for brain functions three times for their peace of mind and that’s when they started talking about donating her organs.

Yalung said her family is very honored that Francine is being feature with a floragraph.

“It’s just amazing that she was chosen, and it means a lot to us,” Yalung said. “It’s just a good feeling, and I’m so proud of her that she was chosen to be part of this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

“I know she’s very happy in heaven, seeing, you know, her pictures everywhere. She wants to be a famous youtuber, and her personality just bubbly, she’s bubbly,” Yalung said of her daughter who also have three younger brothers and an older sister.

“It’s a good way to keep her memory alive. And it’s a good way for people to also identify with the organ donation, especially in young children, because it’s important,” said Yalung’s husband John Blakely. “Sometimes parents don’t identify with that, so it’s important to bring that to light, so people can say, ‘OK, maybe there’s something we might consider if something would ever happen to our children.’”

Yalung said there are man children that are in need of organ transplants as well as adults.

According to Donor Network West, which serves 13 million people in Northern California and Northern Nevada, 110,000 people in the U.S await an organ transplant. A single donor can save up to 8 lives through organ donation, restore sight to 2 people through cornea donation and heal as man as 75 lives through tissue donation.

In Fresno County 917 people are waiting, while in San Joaquín County the waiting list includes 559 people.

Blakely and Yalung said they know a five-year-old little girl in the Central Valley received Francine’s heart while kidneys went to a six- and eight-year old Central Valley children and her pancreas went through a 40-year-old woman in Virginia.

Yalung said her family haven’t met any of them but “definitely we would love to meet them. It’s just, you know, takes time. It’s hard to write the letters. Like every time I start writing it, I started crying, so I haven’t finished it yet.”

Blakely said because Francine was small, donating her lungs required a “pure match.”

“Some organs can go to adults or children, but some have to be for that age. So, we weren’t able to, they weren’t able to find a match at that time for her lungs,” he said.

“Even for her liver as well,” Yalung added of not finding a match as she was only 10 and still growing.

“We’re happy that her heart was able to go to a five-year-old,” Blakely said.

“And they’re doing well. They (Donor Network) sent us a letter that, the kids are and the woman from out of state, they were really doing well,” Yalung added.

“So, it’s really important that people are aware of organ donation,” Yalung said, adding people might have misconceptions. “But it’s more like trying to help other people to make more memories with their family through organ donation and help them get healthy and live the life. A good life.”

Blakely encourage parents of children and adults to be donors.

“People have to understand that it’s really up to the family or whomever is donating what they want to donate. You can donate simply the skin, or you can donate whatever they can match. You have that choice,” Blakely said, adding the family was given that option, choosing to donate organs to recipients only and not for research. “You have that choice. People need to understand that.”

“And they’re very kind and they’re very compassionate and they’re very supportive of the family. And even still today, you know, they still support us today,” Blakely said of Donor Network West. “I would always encourage, encourage, encourage organ donation, because there are so many people out there that really need it. And its difference than life and death, really, for your recipient and for the person that gives it for them. It’s just really amazing.”

Marcella Corona, senior community development liaison with Donor Network West said people can register to become an organ donor at donornetworkwest.org or at the DMV and share their decision with their family and friends.

“Together we can help eliminate the waiting list. In honor of Francine our little 10-year-old hero make your decision today,” Corona said.