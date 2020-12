Fresno Danielle Parra will be sworn in on Dec. 15 to the State Center Community College District board December 11, 2020 07:31 PM

The 22-year-old is now one of the newest members of the State Center Community College District, unseating Area 3 incumbent John Leal in the Nov. 3 general election with 39.31 percent of the votes. Leal is the current board president.