Fresno’s 22nd police chief is a “rock star” from Oklahoma City

Juan Francisco ‘Paco’ Balderrama, the next Chief of Police for the City of Fresno, speaks during the press conference on Dec. 8. Special to Vida en el Valle/City of Fresno

Meet Fresno’s new police chief, Juan Francisco ‘Paco’ Balderrama, a 44-year-old deputy police chief from Oklahoma City who starts his new job on Jan. 11.

He speaks Spanish.

He believes the police force should reflect the city’s demographics.

His superiors call him “a rock star in the Latino community” of Oklahoma City.

He was being groomed to become Oklahoma City’s next police chief, but jumped at the chance to become Fresno’s 22nd police chief, and only the third to be hired from outside the department.

He will become Fresno’s first Latino police chief.

“I try to be the best person I can, the best professional that I can,” said Balderrama whose appointment was announced by Mayor Lee Brand and Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer. “And and if I happen to be a Latino, well, that’s good for the Latino community.”

Fresno, although smaller in population than Oklahoma City’s 655,000, has a larger Latino community by more than double. Oklahoma City’s white population is 53.5%; Fresno’s is 26.9%.

Balderrama acknowledged his background.

“I don’t want to downplay it. It is a big deal,” said Balderrama. “It is a great honor. It is a great responsibility. My last name is not my last name. It’s one that I borrowed from my mom. My job is to keep that name untarnished and to give it honor.”

His mother, Vivi, worked as a housekeeper to raise the twins.

Balderrama was born in El Paso and raised by a single mother alongside his twin brother, Beto, who is an Oklahoma City police captain. The family moved to Oklahoma City when he was 16, and he graduated from U.S. Grant High School.

“I don’t know anybody else’s experience, but my experience is that the higher you go, the smaller you feel,” said Balderrama when he was introduced during a Dec. 8 virtual press conference from Fresno City Hall.

“You feel this small because you feel the pressure of the responsibility and the people’s lives that are affected by your decisions. That’s something that I take very, very seriously.”

Balderrama, one of four deputy police chiefs who help oversee a police force of 1,169 sworn officers and 300 civilians in Oklahoma City, oversees the Special Operations Bureau, which includes criminal intelligence, youth services, violent crime apprehension team and other roles.

He has served as public information officer.

“Based on my interactions with Paco over the last few weeks, he will fit in well in the Fresno Police Department at every level of the organization,” said Dyer, who served as police chief for 18 years before retiring early this year. “It is good to bring in fresh eyes and we have a fresh set of eyes in Paco Balderrama.”

Dyer said Balderrama stood out from among the three finalists, which included a candidate from Texas and an inhouse hopeful.

“I believe he will be embraced not only by our department but by our community,” said Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall, who will retire the week after Balderamma takes over. “They will embrace him and his leadership style.”

David Castillo, president of the Oklahoma City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, was sad to hear that Balderrama would be leaving.

“Everywhere you go in the Latino community, or the entire community for that matter, he was there,” said Castillo, a former school board member who knew Balderrama when he was in high school. “The children see him as a hero. If he can be deputy police chief, so can they.”

Balderrama said he will take time to meet individually with each member of the Fresno police.

Balderrama said he was aware of the 73 recommendations by a Fresno Police Reform Commission. The council adopted the report last month but has yet to review and implement each recommendation.

“I believe in holding people accountable. Same thing that goes for me goes for every police officer that serves the city of Fresno. We are public servants, and we work for the entire community,” said Balderrama, who added he believes in “engaging the community” to improve police-community relations.

“I think it’s going to take a lot of engagement. It’s not something that we’re going to do overnight.”

Balderrama, who is married and has three children, outlined his main priorities.

“Community trust and community safety,” he said. “Everything else revolves around them.”