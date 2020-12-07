Fresno Councilmember Esmeralda Soria tests positive for COVID-19

Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria, here at a May event honoring essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic, announced Dec. 7 that she has tested positive for COVID-19. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria will shelter in place and not make any public appearances after testing positive for COVID-19.

Soria, who is serving her second and final term as the only woman on the council, announced her status Monday evening on her Facebook page.

“It gives me great sadness to share the news that no one during this pandemic wants to hear, I recently tested positive for Covid19.

“I believe that it’s important to share this because there’s still a tremendous amount of stigma behind this virus. It is important that we are all transparent and responsible if we are positive or get exposed to someone that is positive.

“I want to take this moment to remind you that this virus is unrelenting, so for your sake and that of your loved ones, especially those at high risk, do not to let your guards down. Plus, remember our local hospitals are extremely overwhelmed. I thank God that the virus has so far only hit me like the simple flu, but others haven’t been so lucky.

Breaking news & more Sign up for one of our many newsletters to be the first to know when big news breaks SIGN UP

“In abundance of caution I cancelled all my public appearances from the moment I felt an ounce of symptoms. I will follow my Doctor’s orders in order to overcome the virus and get healthy by observing a self-quarantine. Thank you everyone for your love, understanding and prayers!