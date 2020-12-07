Margarita Rocha given prestigious Ohtli award

Margarita Rocha, executive director of Centro La Familia, was honored with the Ohtli Award from the Mexican government. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Actress Eva Longoria has one. So does fellow actor Edward James Olmos.

And, so do baseball legend Fernando Valenzuela, singer Joan Sebastián, and, former Los Ángeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

Add Centro La Familia Advocacy Services executive director Margarita Rocha to the list of the Ohtli award recipients. The honor is bestowed by the Mexican government to Mexican citizens who work in the United States and other countries and who have given assistance to Mexican citizens or promoted their culture.

“I don’t know what to say,” said Rocha at the Nov. 21 ceremony held at the Mexican Consulate in north Fresno. “I cannot find the words to express how truly humbled and honored I am from the bottom of my heart.”

Rocha, who began working at the non-profit in 1993, has seen the organization’s services strained by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mother and grandmother of has been busy expanding the group’s services to include food giveaways and helping needy families with rent payments through grants from the city and county of Fresno.

Mexican Cónsul Adriana González Carrillo presents Margarita Rocha with the Ohtli award. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

At a recent food distribution in Orange Cove, a woman drove up and waited 7 hours early to make sure she got a box of food. On occasion, Rocha will tell her staff to set up a food giveaway without having a funding source identified, but she’ll manage to find the resources.

“We’re not in this work because it’s glamorous,” said Rocha in near tears. “We’re in this work because it hurts.

“It hurts your heart when you see families who come in to ask for help and they ask for help not knowing how to ask for help. They don’t know how to tell you what they need.”

Rocha said Centro La Familia does not do its mission alone. She cited assistance from the Mexican Consulate and the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission.

“We have to do it in partnership,” said Rocha, who received a plaque, a medallion and a pin from Mexican Cónsul General in Fresno Adriana González Carrillo.

Mexican Cónsul Adriana González Carrillo presented the Ohtli award to Margarita Rocha. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

The organization was founded in 1972 to help families and individuals through culturally sensitive and bilingual programs that promote health and wellness, strengthen families, help crime victims, and, encourage civic engagement.

González Carrillo lauded Rocha’s commitment to help those in need.

“All of us who know her and her work can undoubtedly affirm that there are thousands of people who have been benefited by her initiatives, actions and decisions,” said González Carrillo. “Today, Margarita Rocha’s work is already a legacy.”

González Carrillo said the work of the organization and Rocha is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have seen Margarita working very hard, always looking for sponsorships to help the needy people and those who have been more aggressively affected by the pandemic,” she said.

Her life of service began early

Rocha was in her 20s and a student at Fresno State when she began as a community organizer for the Tenants Council, which investigated to be sure that if a single mother and her children got into housing that no male was present. That meant checking randomly to make sure no man’s clothes was around.

Rocha visited a friend in Washington, D.C. and landed a job on the War on Poverty because she spoke Spanish. She later spent 10 years in Cleveland doing the same type of work before deciding Fresno was a better place to raise her children who were becoming teenagers. Plus, her parents were getting older.

She worked for the precursor of the Workforce Connection before starting at Centro La Familia in 1993, and became its executive director in 1994.

Members of the Mexican Consulate in Fresno attended the Ohtli award ceremony. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

What was a five-worker office in 1993 has blossomed to a staff of 75 that serves more than 10,000 families a year.

Rocha’s insistence that lack of transportation for rural residents makes it difficult for them to access services led her to establish neighborhood resource centers in Kerman, Mendota and Huron.

Plus, workers are equipped with computers, printers and other tools when they make weekly visits to other rural communities.

“You ought to be in those communities and build those relationships,” said Rocha. “We need more services, and we need visionary services for our families to find a way to get to what they need.”

The pandemic has made the need greater

Rocha still tears up when talking about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many low-income residents.

When taking a case herself in finding housing assistance for a young woman, Rocha discovered the woman was so distraught that she had attempted suicide.

“That put me on a different level of the type of work I needed to do,” said Rocha.

Fresno EOC director Emilia Reyes said Ohtli award winner Margarita Rocha was a mentor to her. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

She also met a man whose anxiety was so strong that he often had to force himself to go to work, and then had his anxiety level leave him unable to function and he would be sent home.

“This is what we’re dealing with,” she said. “We’re already at a very high stress level. I get it. I honestly don’t know what’s going to happen, but we need more resources.”

It is that type of commitment that caught the attention of Emelia Reyes, the executive director of the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission.

Reyes recalled it was about 20 years ago when she attended a board meeting for First 5 Fresno with about 100 people in the room.

“I felt intimidated,” said Reyes. “Then, for the first time ever, I see this Latina leader go up to the podium and advocate for the programs that serve this community, our Latino community.

“And she went up there with all this confidence and all this passion and commitment to our community. And for a young girl growing up in Mendota and being in that meeting was intimidating … I saw her and she gave me hope and inspiration to do more.”

Reyes, who had wanted to become an accountant, instead set her sights on community advocacy and went on to become executive director of First 5 Fresno County. Rocha encouraged Reyes to apply for the top job at the EOC.

“And now, for the first time in 55 years the EOC has a Latina leader,” said Reyes.

After the 2-hour-long Ohtli ceremony, Rocha went back to her office to help staff continue working on efforts to help the needy.

Se entrega el premio Ohtli a Margarita Rocha

La actriz Eva Longoria tiene uno. También el actor Edward James Olmos.

Y también lo tienen la leyenda del béisbol Fernando Valenzuela, el cantante Joan Sebastián y el ex alcalde de Los Ángeles Antonio Villaraigosa.

Agregue a la directora ejecutiva de Centro La Familia Advocacy Services, Margarita Rocha, a la lista de los ganadores del premio Ohtli. El honor es otorgado por el gobierno mexicano a los ciudadanos mexicanos que trabajan en los Estados Unidos y otros países y que han brindado asistencia a ciudadanos mexicanos o promovido su cultura.

“No sé qué decir,” dijo Rocha en la ceremonia del 21 de noviembre celebrada en el Consulado de México en el norte de Fresno. “No encuentro las palabras para expresar lo verdaderamente humilde y honrado que estoy desde el fondo de mi corazón.”

The portraits of Dolores Huerta and other Ohtli Award recipients line a wall at the Mexican Consulate in Fresno. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Rocha, quien comenzó a trabajar en la organización sin fines de lucro en 1993, ha visto cómo los servicios de la organización se veían afectados por la pandemia de COVID-19.

La madre y la abuela de han estado ocupadas ampliando los servicios del grupo para incluir regalos de alimentos y ayudar a las familias necesitadas con los pagos de alquiler a través de subvenciones de la ciudad y el Condado de Fresno.

En una distribución de comida reciente en Orange Cove, una mujer llegó y esperó 7 horas antes para asegurarse de que tenía una caja de comida. En ocasiones, Rocha le dirá a su personal que organice un sorteo de alimentos sin tener una fuente de financiación identificada, pero se las arreglará para encontrar los recursos.

“No estamos en este trabajo porque es glamoroso,” dijo Rocha casi llorando. “Estamos en este trabajo porque duele.

“Te duele el corazón cuando ves familias que vienen a pedir ayuda y piden ayuda sin saber cómo pedir ayuda. No saben cómo decirte lo que necesitan.”

Rocha dijo que el Centro La Familia no hace su misión solo. Citó la ayuda del Consulado de México y la Comisión de Oportunidades Económicas de Fresno.

Ohtli award recipient Margarita Rocha toasts during the ceremony. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

“Tenemos que hacerlo en sociedad,” dijo Rocha, quien recibió una placa, un medallón y un broche del mexicano Cónsul General en Fresno Adriana González Carrillo.

La organización fue fundada en 1972 para ayudar a familias e individuos a través de programas bilingües y culturalmente sensibles que promueven la salud y el bienestar, fortalecen a las familias, ayudan a las víctimas de delitos y fomentan la participación cívica.

González Carrillo elogió el compromiso de Rocha de ayudar a los necesitados.

“Todos los que la conocemos a ella y su trabajo podemos sin duda afirmar que hay miles de personas que se han beneficiado de sus iniciativas, acciones y decisiones,” dijo González Carrillo. “Hoy, el trabajo de Margarita Rocha ya es un legado.”

González Carrillo dijo que el trabajo de la organización y Rocha es especialmente importante durante la pandemia de COVID-19.

“Hemos visto a Margarita trabajando muy duro, siempre buscando patrocinios para ayudar a las personas necesitadas y las que se han visto más afectadas por la pandemia,” dijo.

Su vida de servicio comenzó temprano

Rocha tenía 20 años y era estudiante en Fresno State cuando comenzó como organizadora comunitaria para el Tenants Council, que investigó para asegurarse de que si una madre soltera y sus hijos ingresaban a la vivienda no había ningún hombre presente. Eso significaba verificar al azar para asegurarse de que no hubiera ropa de hombre cerca.

Rocha visitó a una amiga en Washington, D.C. y consiguió un trabajo en la Guerra contra la Pobreza porque hablaba español. Más tarde pasó 10 años en Cleveland haciendo el mismo tipo de trabajo antes de decidir que Fresno era un mejor lugar para criar a sus hijos que se estaban convirtiendo en adolescentes. Además, sus padres estaban envejeciendo.

Mexican Cónsul Adriana González Carrillo and Ohtli award recipient Margarita Rocha toast during the ceremony. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Trabajó para el precursor de Workforce Connection antes de comenzar en Centro La Familia en 1993, y se convirtió en su directora ejecutiva en 1994.

Lo que era una oficina de cinco trabajadores en 1993 se ha convertido en un personal de 75 que atiende a más de 10,000 familias al año.

La insistencia de Rocha en que la falta de transporte para los residentes rurales les dificulta el acceso a los servicios la llevó a establecer centros de recursos vecinales en Kerman, Mendota y Huron.

Además, los trabajadores están equipados con computadoras, impresoras y otras herramientas cuando realizan visitas semanales a otras comunidades rurales.

“Debes estar en esas comunidades y construir esas relaciones,” dijo Rocha. “Necesitamos más servicios y servicios visionarios para que nuestras familias encuentren la manera de llegar a lo que necesitan.”

La pandemia ha aumentado la necesidad

Rocha todavía llora cuando habla de cómo la pandemia de COVID-19 ha afectado a muchos residentes de bajos ingresos.

Cuando ella misma tomó un caso para encontrar asistencia de vivienda para una mujer joven, Rocha descubrió que la mujer estaba tan angustiada que había intentado suicidarse.

“Eso me puso en un nivel diferente del tipo de trabajo que necesitaba hacer,” dijo Rocha.

También conoció a un hombre cuya ansiedad era tan fuerte que a menudo tenía que esforzarse para ir a trabajar, y luego su nivel de ansiedad lo dejaba incapacitado para funcionar y lo enviaban a casa.

Vanessa Ramírez served as emcee during the Ohtli award ceremony. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

“Esto es con lo que estamos lidiando,” dijo. “Ya estamos en un nivel de estrés muy alto. Lo entiendo. Sinceramente, no sé qué va a pasar, pero necesitamos más recursos.”

Es ese tipo de compromiso el que llamó la atención de Emelia Reyes, directora ejecutiva de la Comisión de Oportunidades Económicas de Fresno.

Reyes recordó que fue hace unos 20 años cuando asistió a una reunión de la junta de First 5 Fresno con unas 100 personas en la sala.

“Me sentí intimidado,” dijo Reyes. “Entonces, por primera vez, veo a esta líder latina subir al podio y abogar por los programas que sirven a esta comunidad, nuestra comunidad latina.

“Y ella subió allí con toda esta confianza y toda esta pasión y compromiso con nuestra comunidad. Y para una niña que crecía en Mendota y estar en esa reunión fue intimidante… la vi y me dio esperanza e inspiración para hacer más.”

Reyes, que había querido convertirse en contadora, en cambio puso su mirada en la defensa comunitaria y se convirtió en directora ejecutiva de First 5 Fresno County. Rocha animó a Reyes a postularse para el puesto superior en la EOC.

“Y ahora, por primera vez en 55 años, la EOC tiene una líder latina,” dijo Reyes.

Después de la ceremonia de Ohtli de 2 horas, Rocha regresó a su oficina para ayudar al personal a seguir trabajando en los esfuerzos para ayudar a los necesitados.