Look! 95 candidates in Fresno County have already won

Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas was sworn onto the Fresno school board in 2016. She ran unopposed for a second term. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas began walking the neighborhoods surrounding Roosevelt High School in southeast Fresno earlier this year in anticipation of a re-election battle for her trustee spot on the Fresno Unified School District.

That effort didn’t last long.

On Election Day, Jonasson Rosas won’t have to wait for votes to be counted to know she will return to a second, four-term on the school board of the state’s fourth-largest school district.

That’s because she is one of 95 candidates in Fresno County who face no opposition, according to the Fresno County Elections Department.

Other unopposed incumbents include Huron Mayor Rey León and Reedley City Councilmember Anita Betancourt.

Breaking news & more Sign up for one of our many newsletters to be the first to know when big news breaks SIGN UP

“Obviously we’re in a democracy and it’s always good to have the voters pick,” said Jonasson Rosas, who chalks up her easy re-election to people thinking she’s done a good job on the board.

Jonasson Rosas said it is important she return to the board to continue work on “the promises and commitment that I made in my first campaign.”

“We’re a big institution and there are a lot of things that we need to do,” she said.

That includes dealing with the aftermath – whenever it arrives – of the coronavirus pandemic which forced the district to go to distance learning in March.

“The immediate thought is what and how are we going to have students catch up,” said Jonasson Rosas. “Right now, we are focusing on distant learning, but we know our fears are that there’s a lot of inequalities in our system.”

How prepared was the school district of about 73,000 students, of which about 67 percent are Latino, for the pandemic?

“I think we were better prepared than a lot of school districts because we had invested in a lot of technology. So, we had a lot of laptops and a lot of things that we could deploy rather quickly,” she said.

The food services department, Jonasson Rosas added, was able to provide meals for students to pick up.

However, Jonasson Rosas acknowledged that problems with distance learning exist. Like teaching for earlier grades where students may not be as attentive.

On the financial side, she said the district has been able to save for “a rainy day” while investing “appropriately.” However, the state provides a big chunk of funding, and that remains a big question mark, she said.

“We’re still looking if there are additional relief dollars out there,” said Jonasson Rosas.

One of her campaign priorities four years ago was to get an elevator in an older, two-story building on the Roosevelt High campus so that physically impaired students could get to class.

That fix is still in the works, she said.

The district has many needs, like an upgrade for the Roosevelt cafeteria or an aquatic center for the school. Plus, the process from giving the green light to completion takes time, she said.

When she ran for the school board four years ago, the native of México City identified herself as a “collaborator.” She is one of six women on the seven-member board, something she sees as “incredibly empowering.”

“It’s a diverse board in a lot of ways, and we have spirited conversations,” said Jonasson Rosas, who has attended schools in México, Paraguay, Canada, the Dominican Republic and the United States.

Better yet, she said, is the image of a female-majority school board with a male superintendent that young girls see.

“This is something they can see themselves in that role,” said Jonasson Rosas. “I think it really speaks volumes of our community, and its interest in this area, which I would say is the greatest responsibility of the entire city.”