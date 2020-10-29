Two Mexico firefighters test positive for coronavirus while battling SQF Complex fire in Tulare County

The U.S. National Forest confirmed this week that three firefighters supporting the SQF Complex tested positive for COVID-19, including two firefighters from México’s Comisión Nacional Forestral (CONAFOR) who were supporting efforts in suppressing the SQF Complex fire.

The other positive case is a U.S. Forest Service firefighter.

It is unclear how the firefighters contracted the coronavirus, when they tested positive or if the two CONAFOR firefighters worked within the same crew or in two different crews.

CONAFOR sent five teams of 20 trained, equipped firefighters to help fight the forest fires in California and each crew worked separately from each other.

In a statement, the U.S National Forest said that all three individuals are currently in isolated lodging under the supervision, ensuring food, provisions, and access to health professionals are all met.

Julissa González, Forest Service public information Pacific Southwest region, said a COVID-19 advisor, procedures and provisions as well as there is a process of testing in place at each fire incident including the SQF Complex.

As of today, the SQF Complex fire was 75 percent contained and had burned a little more than 170,000 acres and destroying more than 220 structures.

The CONAFOR members arrived in the United States on Sept. 23 in San Bernardino representing 22 states in México. They arrived to Sequoia National Forest on Sept. 25 and were deployed the SQF Complex Fire on Sept. 26.

After a second negative test result, the remaining CONAFOR crew members will return to México at the end of this week, according to the U.S National Forest. The remaining two CONAFOR firefighters will remain in the U.S. until they are safe to travel back home.

The Forest Service said it is “grateful for our México partner’s professionalism, teamwork, and support over the last month. The team was instrumental in helping us reach 75 percent containment, and we wish them safe travels back home.”

The SQF Complex in Tulare County, which started on Aug. 19 because of lighting, is a combination of the Castle and Shotgun fires that began within the Golden Trout Wilderness of the Sequoia National Forest.