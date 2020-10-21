Briefs: Madera native tapped as chair of California Latino Legislative Caucus

FOTO DE LA SEMANA: Vista del cráneo ‘Platería’ en el marco de la exposición Mexicraneos 2020, exhibidos en las principales avenidas de Ciudad de México. EFE

State Sen. María Elena Durazo, D-Los Ángeles, has been chosen as California Latino Legislative Caucus chair for the 2021-22 legislation session.

“I first and foremost want to thank our outgoring chair, Assemblywoman Lorena González for her steadfast leadership and vision for the California Latino Legislative Caucus,” said Durazo, who was born in Madera and later became a labor leader in southern California. “Under her leadership, 21 priority bills were signed into law and we raised $500,000 for scholarship to benefit students across California.”

Durazo was elected to the state Senate in 2018. The caucus, which was founded in 1993, has 35 members.

Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, was elected as vice-chair.

Chairs are limited to a two-year term.

UFW sues over farmworker pay

The United Farm Workers filed a suit in federal court, alleging that a a one-page notice issued by Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will result in many farmworkers “being paid less as farms hire an increasing number of foreign laborers that can be paid lower wages.”

The Trump administration decision “will cause many hundreds of thousands of farmworkers already living on subsistence incomes to suffer significant wage cuts,” the UFW said.

Perdue’s notice suspends the use of the Farm Labor Survey to set minimum wages for hundreds of thousands of H-2A workers employed on farms.

“How can Donald Trump justify slashing pay for all farmworkers in the U.S., which means cutting wages by up to a quarter or a half in some states?” said United Farm Workers President Teresa Romero. She points out that Trump will personally benefit from this policy change by paying less to workers at his Virginia vineyards.

“The Trump administration has corrupted a fundamental principle of the H-2A agricultural guest worker program by making it impossible for federal officials to protect American worker pay from being depressed by the guest worker program,” according to Diana Tellefson Torres, UFW Foundation executive director. “This is happening in the middle of a pandemic that is already devastating rural farm worker communities.”

Record fall enrollment at Fresno State

Fall enrollment at Fresno State is at a record-high 25,300, a 5 percent increase from fall 2019, the university reported last week. First-year students (3,700) and transfers (2,800) are also records.

“Our bold students are leaning into these unique circumstances with an eye toward the future because they understand that a college degree will position them well for future professional success,” said Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro. “The impressive enrollment growth and retention reflect the ongoing commitment by Fresno State faculty, staff and administration to continue to serve students in new and creative ways despite difficulties posed by the pandemic.”

Campaña ‘Vota Por Nosotros’

Mensajes de Maná, Alejandro Fernández, Christian Nodal, Los Ángeles Azules y Alex Fernández som parte de ‘Vota Por Nosotros,’ una campaña sobre el voto latino que será transmitida por las plataformas de Estrella Media.

La campaña incita a los votantes latinos a que salgan a votar por la comunidad hispana que radica en los Estados Unidos, incluyendo a los trabajadores esenciales, “dreamers,” trabajadores del campo, estudiantes y padres de familia que día a día trabajan arduamente para mejorar las vidas de sus familiares.

“Para mi familia el tema de los inmigrantes es algo personal” comentó Alejandro Fernández. “Mi papá fue indocumentado en Estados Unidos y desde pequeños lo escuchamos contarnos como cruzó el rio buscando una vida mejor para él y para su familia. Este 3 de noviembre vienen decisiones importantes. Yo no podré votar, pero cada uno de ustedes sí.”

“Por muchos años Maná se ha solidarizado y ha interpretado canciones sobre temas de importancia que impactan la salud de nuestro planeta y de nuestra gente,” señaló Fher Olvera de Maná. “Temas como la protección del medio ambiente, los derechos humanos, la inmigración y el bienestar de nuestra comunidad son temas importantes para nosotros. Ustedes tienen la oportunidad de usar su voto para avanzar y mejorar estos asuntos y cerciorarse de que la voz latina cuente.”

Report: 5.3 million-plus immigrant-origin students in college

Nearly thirty percent of all students in higher education are immigrants or children of immigrants, according to a report released last week by the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration. More than 5.3 million students were enrolled in colleges and universities in 2018.

The report’s findings reveal the growing proportion of first- and second-generation immigrant students in postsecondary education, the diversity of these students, and their importance for future U.S. labor growth.

Gaby Espino y Los Premios Billboard

LA ESTRELLA INTERNACIONAL GABY ESPINO SERA LA ANFITRIONA DE LOS PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MUSICA LATINA EL 21 DE OCT. POR TELEMUNDO

Estrellas de la música y la televisión también brillarán en el escenario para presentar premios, incluyendo a: Aymee Nuviola, Christian Chávez, Frederik Oldenburg, Ivy Queen, Jacky Bracamontes, Jeimy Osorio, Luis Ernesto Franco, Natalia Jimenez, Osvaldo Benavides, Pedro Capó, Samadhi Zendejas, Silvia Navarro,

y Sofia Castro.

Miami, FL – 15 de octubre, 2020 –Telemundo anunció que la estrella del cine y la televisión Gaby Espino conducirá los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina, con la colaboración de la actriz y presentadora Nastassja Bolivar , y acompañadas de un gran elenco de figuras de la música y la televisión que se encargarán de presentar los premios, incluyendo a: Aymee Nuviola , Christian Ch á vez, Frederik Oldenburg , Ivy Queen , Jacky Bracamontes , Jeimy Osorio , Luis Ernesto Franco , Natalia Jimenez , Osvaldo Benavides , Pedro Cap ó , Samadhi Zendejas , Silvia Navarro y Sof í a Castro . Los Premios Billboard de la M ú sica Latina se transmitirán en vivo por Telemundo el miércoles, 21 de octubre comenzando con “La Alfombra de Premios Billboard” a las 7pm/6c, y seguido por la premiación a las 8pm/7c desde el BB&T Center en Sunrise, Florida.

Gaby Espino, considerada una de las actrices más reconocidas a nivel internacional, protagonizó la serie original de Telemundo “Jugar Con Fuego”. También ha participado en varias producciones de la cadena, incluyendo la 3ra y 4ta temporadas de “Señora Acero” y fue aclamada como protagonista de la exitosa telenovela “Santa Diabla”. Espino ha sido conductora de especiales y programas como “Premios Billboard a la Música Latina” y “MasterChef Latino”.

Como una de las principales figuras del entretenimiento latinoamericano, la actriz venezolana fue en el 2015 la presentadora principal de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina y luego regresó para presentar la ceremonia en 2016, 2018 y 2019. Ella también fue la presentadora de los “Premios Tu Mundo” entre 2011 y 2014. Como empresaria, lanzó en 2015 su marca de labiales Gaby Espino Lipsticks y en los últimos años se ha convertido en una de las influencers más populares con su portal www.GabyEspino.com y su canal de YouTube GabyEspinoTV, desde donde más de 23 millones de seguidores reciben consejos y mensajes empoderadores.

Gaby Espino contará con la colaboración de la actriz y presentadora nicaragüense Nastassja Bolivar, quien ofrecerá todos los detalles detrás de escena. Bolivar es presentadora de “Latinx Now!” y más recientemente también la reportera digital de “La Voz” en Telemundo.

La ceremonia también destacará una gran lista de estrellas que estarán presentando premios, incluyendo a la gran actriz y presentadora del reality “La Voz” de Telemundo, Jacky Bracamontes; la personalidad de Telemundo Frederik Oldenburg, la estelar cantante y actriz de la serie “Celia”, Ayme Nuviola; la actriz puertorriqueña Jeimy Osorio de las series “Celia” y “Betty en NY”; los protagonistas de la serie “Falsa Identidad 2”, Luis Ernesto Franco y Samadhi Zendejas; la actriz Silvia Navarro, quien protagonizará “La suerte de Loli”; y el actor mexicano Osvaldo Benavides, y la joven actriz Sofia Castro, quienes se unirán en el escenario a los cantantes Christian Chávez, ex RBD quien acaba de lanzar su nuevo sencillo “Celos”; así como las figuras puertorriqueñas: Pedro Capó, quien después del éxito de “Calma” acaba de estrenar su nuevo disco, Munay; Ivy Queen, quien acaba de presentar su nuevo trabajo musical “Next”, y la cantautora española Natalia Jimenez quien hace poco debuto la balada “El lado izquierdo de la cama”.

Los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina coinciden con Latin Music Week (Semana de la Música) de Billboard, una experiencia virtual de tres días dedicada a la música, cultura y entretenimiento latino. Celebrando su 30 aniversario, el evento tendrá lugar del 20-23 de octubre y presentará conversaciones íntimas con artistas, paneles con personalidades de la industria, actuaciones exclusivas y más. Para más información y para reservar su cupo, visite BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com . Para ver las últimas noticias, visite Billboard.com/Latin .

Los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina también se emitirán simultáneamente en el canal de cable hispano de entretenimiento, Universo y a través de las Américas por Telemundo Internacional.

Para más información, visite PremiosBillboard.com , la página web oficial de los “Premios Billboard de la Música Latina”, y siga el evento en las redes sociales:

Rep. TJ Cox Announces the 2020 Class of

Latino Inspire Award Recipients

Today, Rep. TJ Cox (CA-21) announced the second class of Latino Inspire Award recipients. Rep. Cox first hosted the Latino Inspire Awards in 2019 in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated since 1988 from September 15th to October 15th.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of our Hispanic and Latino brothers and sisters to communities across the nation,” said Rep. Cox. “It is why I am honored to be able to celebrate this month with the second class of Latino Inspire Award honorees who work every day to make a positive impact on the lives of people across California’s 21st Congressional District.”

The following individuals and organizations will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony scheduled for October 13th at 5pm.

Fresno County: Jacqueline Martinez, Juan Esparza Loera, Ofelia Ochoa, Roberto Vaca

Kings County: Ivette Stafforini, Martha Tamayo, Dr. Adalberto Renteria, Amory Marple

Kern County: Rosalinda Chairez, Magda Menendez, Ana Vigil, Matthew Cauthron, Norma Rojas-Mora

Organizations: Centro la Familia and the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Harder Announces 2020 Latino Leadership Award Winners

Recipients Demonstrated Leadership During Pandemic

Modesto, CA – Today, Representative Josh Harder (CA-10) announced the winners of his first annual Latino Leadership Awards in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. This year’s winners include Yamilet Valladolid of Golden Valley Health Centers, Ariana Gonzalez of Modesto Junior College, and Marvin Jacobo of City Ministry Network. Rep. Harder also awarded a “Rising Latino Leader” award to Polet Hernandez, Dreamers Project Coordinator at Stanislaus State. Next week, Rep. Harder will hold a small, in-person awards ceremony to honor the winners. The event will take place on Thursday, October 22 at 5:30 PM at Graceada Park near the picnic area.

“The Valley is lucky to have so many leaders who have stepped up to the plate to make positive change in our community – especially during the pandemic,” said Rep. Harder. “It’s my honor to highlight their achievements and recognize their important contributions.”

At the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, Rep. Harder announced his Latino Leadership Awards to honor Latino members of the community. Constituents were invited to nominate a Latino community member of any age or profession who made a positive impact on the Valley. Candidates were required to be of Latino heritage, live in the 10th Congressional District, and have contributed to the community in a way that has inspired others.

The 2020 Central Valley Latino Leadership Award Recipients include:

Yamilet Valladolid, Manager of Government Affairs for Golden Valley Health Centers

In addition to her work with Golden Valley, Yamilet serves a board member for the Latino Business Association Foundation in Stanislaus County, President of the Board of Directors for the Hispanic Youth Leadership Council Stanislaus County, and Vice President of the Board of Directors for the Stanislaus Health Foundation.

Especially during the pandemic, Yamilet has dedicated herself to making health care accessible and affordable to our low income population and has been instrumental in getting COVID-19 information out to our Latino community during the pandemic. She also worked tirelessly to encourage residents to complete the Census.

Ariana Gonzalez, Counselor, Modesto Junior College

Ariana is a passionate advocate for first generation and immigrant students in the Central Valley. In addition to her work as a counselor at MJC, Ariana is President of Latina Leadership Network, Chair of the UndocuALLY Network, and co-founded MJC LGBTQ+.

Ariana’s leadership led MJC to develop one of the most successful free immigration services program for students in the state. She also leads the annual Raza graduation for Latinx students and their families to have a ceremony in Spanish that celebrates their culture.

Marvin Jacobo, Executive Director of City Ministry Network

Marvin founded City Ministry Network, the Tapestry program for at-risk teens, and leads Catalyst, a group of community leaders in Modesto committed to positive change.

When the public health and economic impact of COVID-19 devastated the Latino community, Marvin stepped up and worked closely with Stanislaus County to help ensure underprivileged families had access to critical personal protective equipment (PPE) and timely information. Marvin is also an active participant in the Latino Emergency Council and was a key partner in expanding the Council’s participation in COVID-19 response in Stanislaus County.

Representative Harder also offered a Rising Latino Leader Award to a young local resident.

Polet Hernandez, Dreamers Project Coordinator, Stanislaus State

Polet serves as the Undocumented Student Services coordinator at Stanislaus State and is an ally for undocumented families in our valley. Her advocacy to create culturally sensitive approaches for undocumented students has produced effective outcomes for students. Polet inspires and motivates everywhere she goes and promotes the importance of pursuing higher education and graduate school as an undocumented person.

Fresno, 10.13.2020 – Fresno Barrios Unidos is proud to announce it has been selected as a

2020 California Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula.

Fresno Barrios Unidos is one of over a hundred other nonprofits that will be honored by their

state senators and assemblymembers for their tremendous contributions to the communities

they serve.

Fresno Barrios Unidos (Barrios) is built with love and rooted in culture. Founded in 1994 in

response to rising levels of community violence Barrios has served youth and their families in

Fresno, CA for 26 years.

“Youth Leaders, Staff and allies at Fresno Barrios Unidos transforms the lives of young people

every day, and we are deeply humbled to be recognized by Assemblymember Joaquin

Arambula as a Nonprofit of the Year.” - Ashley C. Rojas, Executive Director, Fresno Barrios Unidos.

"I chose Fresno Barrios Unidos as my Nonprofit of the Year for the 31st Assembly

District because I have seen this organization develop into a trusted leader for youth in

Fresno, especially for those of color and from disadvantaged backgrounds. Barrios

Unidos is an influential voice in so many areas, such as raising equity issues in the

criminal justice system, leading an effort for comprehensive reproductive health

education, and undertaking mentorships and other initiatives to improve the lives of

young people in our community. The organization's contributions cannot be fully

measured but are fully appreciated by those it serves." - Assemblymember Arambula.

New Health Poll Finds More Than 60 Percent Of Latinos Believe Worst Of The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Still To Come

Washington, D.C.— Today, Wednesday, October 14 at 10:30 am, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) will join UnidosUS President and CEO Janet Murguía in holding a press call, to discuss the release of a new, important nationwide heath poll of Latino voters showing that many fear the worst of the pandemic is yet to come. Sylvia Manzano, Principal for Latino Decisions, and Steven Lopez, Director of Health Policy for UnidosUS, will also participate.

Latinos make up more than 30 percent of the population with COVID-19 and more than 17 percent of all U.S. deaths. It comes as no surprise then, that health care is at the forefront of Latino voters’ concerns. According the poll, more than 60 percent of Latino voters believe the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is yet to come, and the overwhelming majority are concerned about the possibility of the Supreme Court overturning the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

The Senators will also highlight the manners in which Latino communities would be disproportionately affected if the ACA is struck down. Latinos have experienced the largest coverage gains under the ACA of any ethnic group, and millions of Latinos, including children, are at risk of losing health coverage and protections.

Some of the top-line findings include:

61 percent of Latinos believe the worst of the pandemic is still to come.

83 percent are concerned about losing ACA protections for pre-existing conditions.

89 percent are concerned about the Supreme Court striking down the entire ACA.

85 percent are worried that school re-openings will lead to more children getting sick, 91 percent support funding in a future congressional relief package to make schools safer and mitigate the risk of catching the virus.

65 percent don’t trust President Trump when it comes to accurate information about the development and safety of a vaccine.

95 percent of Latinos recognize the need to practice social distancing, 93 percent support mask wearing and 96 percent support avoiding large crowds.

The poll, which includes breakouts for Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, and Texas, was conducted on behalf of UnidosUS by Latino Decisions from Oct. 3-10 with 1,304 Latino registered voters. The poll has a margin of error of 2.7 percent. Full results will be available after the call.