Congresistas denuncian condiciones ‘horrendas’ en cárcel migratoria de EE.UU.

FOTO DE LA SEMANA: Vista de una mafalda en la calle Aristides en Villanueva, Mendoza, Argentina. El dibujante argentino Joaquín Salvador Lavado, conocido como ‘Quino’ y popular por ser el creador de Mafalda, falleció eL 30 de septiembre en Mendoza, su ciudad natal, a los 88 años. Agencia EFE

Congresistas estadounidenses denunciaron el 26 de septiembre la “horrible” situación en la que se encuentran las inmigrantes presas en el Centro de Detención de Irwin, en el sur de Georgia, tras realizar una inspección de esa cárcel para investigar múltiples acusaciones sobre esterilizaciones forzadas y otras cirugías sin el consentimiento de las detenidas

“Lo que oí ahí es horrendo… mujeres llorando, con dibujos hechos con lápiz pidiendo ser liberadas... contándonos sus historias... fueron sometidas a procedimientos y no les dieron información sobre qué les hicieron,” declaró la congresista Nanette Díaz Barragán de California en un video publicado en Twitter, tras finalizar el recorrido por la prisión.

Una decena de congresistas, miembros del Caucus Hispano y del Comité Judicial de la Cámara de Representantes, formaron parte de la comitiva que participó la mañana de este sábado en la inspección de la prisión de Irwin, ubicada en la localidad de Ocilla, tres horas al sur de Atlanta, que es el centro de un escándalo por las denuncias de operaciones involuntarias, incluyendo histerectomías.

Díaz Barragán dijo que conversó con algunas de las detenidas y que otras le entregaron cartas porque temían hablar o porque no le dio tiempo de hacerlo, en la que expresan su desesperación por el “horror que atraviesan.”

“¿Por qué han tardado tanto en venir? Si desde hace tiempo pedimos a gritos AUXILIO,” escribió una de las presas, según una de las misivas que mostró Díaz Barragán.

El representante demócrata Joaquín Castro, presidente del Caucus Hispano en el Congreso, dijo por su parte que recibieron denuncias de mujeres que aseguraron que no se les da medicamento ni asistencia médica, cuando lo solicitan, sufren malos tratos por parte de los oficiales y muchas viven en temor a represalias.

Castro manifestó que había tenido la oportunidad de reunirse con una decena de mujeres y compartió el caso de la joven inmigrante Jocelyn Hernández, que autorizó que se revelara su nombre y quien vino a Estados Unidos cuando tenía solo cuatro años.

“Ella nos escribió acerca de su experiencia aquí, su ansiedad, su depresión, el maltrato. Por ejemplo dijo que le habían dado ropa interior usada cuando llegó aquí,” compartió el congresista por Texas.

Judge blocks citizenship fee increase

A federal court in the Northern District of California blocked one of the most draconian rules on citizenship, permanent residency, asylum, and access to other immigration benefits by placing a preliminary injunction days before the final fee rule was set to take effect last Friday (Oct. 2).

The fee rule would have effectively priced out millions from immigration benefits by increasing citizenship from $640 to $1,170; increased lawful permanent residency and related application fees from $1,125 to $2,270; and added a $50 fee for asylum applications; among other increases. The rule would have also eliminated most fee waivers, which had been expanded during the Obama administration.

Four appointed to Fresno fair board

State Center Community College District trustee Annalisa Perea, 33, was among four Fresno County residents appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to the Big Fresno Fair Board of Directors on Sept. 30. She has been a senior planner at QK since 2020. Perea is also a member Fresno Leading Young Professionals, National Women’s Political Caucus, Fresno County Democratic Women’s Club, Fresno Stonewall Democrats and the Fresno State Transportation Institute Advisory Board.

Frank Flores, 65 and a retired Sheet Metal Workers union business representative, was also selected to the fair board.

Also named were Gurjinder ‘Gary’ S. Chahil, 44, of Clovis; and, Terry Gonsalves, 56, of Laton.

All four are Democrats.

Newsom vetos Friant-Kern Canal bill

State Sens. Melissa Hurtado of Sanger and Anna Caballero of Salinas) expressed disappointment that Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed SB 559, which would have provided funds to fix the Friant-Kern Canal.

“Subsidence of the Friant-Kern Canal is further proof that climate change is real, addressing the threat of climate change on our water infrastructure systems is not a red or blue issue — it is a human rights issue, and not unique to the Central Valley or the Friant-Kern Canal,” said Hurtado.

“The state’s water infrastructure is aging, and the additional impact of subsidence means that our waterways are leaking, losing upwards of 15% of their capacity,” said Caballero. “SB 559 was a step in the right direction to ensure our water system does not hurt communities that depend on water availability for their economic livelihood, particularly those that are suffering because of the pandemic.”

A 20-mile portion of the canal has sunk 12 feet below its original design elevation, which limits it to 60 percent of its carrying capacity.

Pandemic wage theft bill signed

SACRAMENTO

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation by Assemblymember Lorena González, D-San Diego, that will prevent companies from exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to cheat workers by reopening under a different name to avoid paying wages owed to their workers.

The Economic Policy Institute estimates employers steal $2 billion per year from workers.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit California, low-wage workers have borne the brunt of our state’s job loss,” said David Huerta, SEIU United Service Workers West president. “These workers, predominantly workers of color and immigrant workers, are also the workers most likely to be victims of wage theft by unscrupulous companies who hope the pandemic will let them avoid scrutiny for laying off workers without paying them back wages they’re owed.”

Tulare County reports West Nile Virus cases

The Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency is asking residents to use safeguard to reduce the risk of contracting the West Nile Virus after five human cases were reported.

Public health officials urge residents to take precautions against mosquito bites, as mosquito samples positive for the virus have been detected in multiple locations within the county. In addition, samples indicate that St. Louis Encephalitis Virus (SLEV) may also be present, posing a risk to the public.

Residents are urged to increase their awareness of potential breeding grounds around their properties. Be on the lookout for homes that are unoccupied or in foreclosure, since many have swimming pools or backyard ponds that are breeding grounds for mosquitoes. It is recommended that residents take the following precautions to avoid being bitten, thereby reducing their risk for exposure to both West Nile Virus and SLEV:

Merced County Rescue Mission honored

Assemblymember Adam Gray, D-Merced, honored the Merced County Rescue Mission as the non-profit of the year in the 21st Assembly District.

The organization, which was founded in 1991, provides food for the hungry and beds for the homeless with about 30 staff members.

In August, the Rescue Mission broke ground on a new Merced campus, thanks to about $7.5 million in state funding.

“This has been an incredible project,” said Gray during the center’s groundbreaking ceremony. “Homelessness is a moral issue that affects our public safety and our quality of life. The Rescue Mission is at the forefront of doing all we can to alleviate this crisis within our community.”

The Rescue Mission is at the forefront of battling addiction, poverty and despair – the conditions that too often push families and individuals into homelessness.

“You see them on the onramps, under the overpasses,” said Tim Adam, the mission’s chief operating officer. “They’re more visible now because they are getting moved around from campsite to campsite.”