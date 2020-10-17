Highway 168 honored to have Esther Padilla’s name; honor long overdue

Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria stands next to Gilbert Padilla and Adelita Padilla during Oct. 14 ceremony honoring Esther Negrete Padilla. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

It’s not everyday that a stretch of highway – in this instance, State Route 168 from the interchange with State Highway 180 to East Shields Avenue – is given a name.

That trailblazing Esther Negrete Padilla, the first Latina (and third Latino) ever elected to the Fresno City Council, got that honor last week when the efforts of Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula and Fresno City Councilmembers Esmeralda Soria and Luis Chávez bore fruit.

“Esther was not only the daughter of farmworkers and the only mujer on the council but someone who prided herself in advocating for those who don’t have a voice,” said Soria, who became the the second Latina on the council more than two decades after Padilla broke that barrier.

“To me, she’s a reminder that we belong in these places.”

That last sentence underscores the significance of what Padilla did. That the youngest of 12 children in a farmworker family rose from the fields to put her handprints all over many of Fresno’s biggest accomplishment and then have her name on a highway is testimony to younger generations that, in the words of United Farm Workers founder César E. Chávez, Sí se puede (It can be done).

For Padilla, who died in 2013 at the age of 69, getting on the council in 1991 was crucial in laying out her vision for what Fresno could become.

For instance, she:

▪ Played a vital role in the construction of State Routes 168 and 180.

▪ Helped launch the construction of Chukchansi Park.

▪ Assisted Arte Américas in securing a former bank building for its home.

▪ Facilitated the 2005 arrival of Mexicana Airlines, the first international carrier to Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

▪ Donated half of her paycheck for after-school programs.

UFW co-founders Gilbert and Esther Padilla were honored by the Southeast Fresno Economic Development Association, at a November 2012 luncheon in Fresno. Vida en el Valle

Imagine what more Padilla would have accomplished had she won a second term. She lost to now-Fresno County Supervisor Sal Quintero by 432 votes.

Padilla left her handprints in other areas as a social worker with the county, volunteer with the UFW, public relations and organ donation advocate.

She helped put a stop to high levels of toxins affecting families living in a trailer park near an industrial park in southwest Fresno.

When she found out that the county hospital was charging pregnant women $40 before they were seen in the emergency room, Padilla, then working with Centro La Familia, won a lawsuit to stop that practice.

“She left a legacy,” said Soria. “Let’s make sure that during these divisive times that we are living that we don’t forget to be kind, to be selfless, to continue to fight for what is right. Let’s carry a little Esther Padilla in us.”

Arámbula praised Padilla’s strength in standing up “for values that I believe our community needs to be able to stand up for: workers’ rights, women’s rights, immigrants’ rights.”

“She inspired me,” he said during an Oct. 14 dedication ceremony at Fresno City Hall.

The Padilla name joins that of other Latinos who have been recognized by having their names emblazoned on schools (Justin Garza, Matilde Torres, Elizabeth Terrónez, Phillip J. Patiño, Juan Felipe Herrera, Ben Benavídez, Julia Balderas, and Mario G. Olmos).

We also have the Sal Mosqueda Community Center, and the Darin Camarena Health Centers.

One Latino trailblazer’s name has yet to be honored. That is the late judge Armando O. Rodríguez, who died in 2017.

But, today is all about Padilla and her contributions.