$86.5 million complex will sprout in southwest Fresno’s education ‘desert’

State Center Community College trustees and other officials took part in the ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony for the Fresno City College West Campus.

Miguel Arias’ words about the struggles the southwest Fresno community faced before landing an $86.5 million state-of-the-art facility that will house the Fresno City College West Campus contrasted with speeches of platitudes and congratulations.

Standing on a dirt lot on the southwest corner of Church and Walnut – not far from Gaston Middle School – the plain-speaking Fresno City Council president reminded about 100 leaders involved in education, business and government that the original plan was to rent 800-square-feet of office space and let it suffice for a community that has long been overlooked.

“We wouldn’t settle for educational crumbs offered by the system,” said Arias, the seventh of nine speakers during a groundbreaking ceremony that lasted 1½ hours.

Arias is a former trustee with the State Center Community College District, which oversees campuses in Fresno, Reedley, Madera and Oakhurst.

Trustee Eric Payne and then-trustee Arias refused to give their vote in support of a bond measure because it did not include funds for a community college campus in southwest Fresno.

Miguel Arias spoke of what it took to convince others that SW Fresno needed more than 800-square-feet of office space for education.

“History is written by the victors. Today we are all the victors of this educational jewel,” said Arias during a 7-minute talk whose main message was that the State Center had a track record of building new campuses “not in education deserts like we have out here, but in suburbs.”

“See, for decades the college system was used to create sprawl, to create new suburb developments instead of uplifting neighborhoods like this that were dying for educational opportunities,” he said.

The State Center, said Arias, wanted to “build new colleges farthest away from the core part of the city, farthest away from the people who actually needed the education, the workforce training opportunity.”

That was until Payne and Arias worked together to force changes, with help from supporters like former Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin, fellow trustee Richard Caglia, and former chancellor Bill Stewart.

“Eight-hundred-square feet of office space in an educational desert, in the poorest zip codes in the country, was not going to satisfy anybody’s hunger for upward mobility,” said Arias.

When a southwest Fresno campus was added to the $485 million bond measure, Payne and Arias gave their support. The bond was approved by more than 67 percent of voters in June 2016.

Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro said he expects the percentage of transfers from Fresno City College to increase. He ended his talk with 'Go Rams!'

Arias, as well as other speakers, said the $70 million allocated in the bond measure for the southwest Fresno facility was not enough until developer Terrence Frazier donated 13 acres of the site and sold another 13 acres to the district.

The state, through the Transformative Climate Communities program, pitched in $16.5 million.

The city is providing $11 million in off-site improvements, and $4.5 million for a new neighborhood park.

“This site will be a catalyst for future growth for the region,” said Fresno City College President Carol Goldsmith. “For many years the southwest Fresno neighborhood has been overlooked for high-quality development.”

Goldsmith said the long-term planning of southwest Fresno can be traced to 1977 when the Fresno City Council adopted an Edison community plan that focused on public/private investment, economic development, and education.

“The west Fresno campus is built on a legacy of advocacy that started several generations ago in response to policies that left this community, west Fresno, behind,” said Goldsmith.

Longtime southeast Fresno advocate Mary Curry (middle) takes part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new $86.5 million Fresno City College West Campus.

The 39-acre west campus will include a 110,000-square-foot state-of-the-art academic and career technical satellite campus that is scheduled to be completed in August 2022. It will house the police and fire academies, as well as training in warehouse distribution, nursing and automotive technology.

Among the remarks by other officials:

– Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro: “I believe that this new campus will serve as a catalyst to help us all in the endeavor of comparing a new generation of leaders. Our job as educators is to help unleash and catalyze that challenge so they can become leaders and make a huge difference in our Valley and in California.”

– State Center Chancellor Paul Parnell: “We call this a groundbreaking, it is really ground breaking. We do this because the human potential needs to have it done. This is a vaccine against racism, this is a vaccine against injustice.”

– Trustee board president John Leal: “It really does take a village. I know firsthand that a lot of work has gone on to get us to where we are today. I remember when the idea blossomed from a $10 million project to the $86.5 million project we have today.

– Trustee Eric Payne: “I experienced my first drive-by shooting when I was an 8-year-old playing in my front yard. This will be the future hub of many hopes and dreams.”

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand attemded the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fresno City College West Campus.

– Fresno Mayor Lee Brand: “This is the biggest investment in southwest Fresno history. This is a community that has been waiting far too long.”

– Congressmember Jim Costa: “Little will be remembered of what was said here today. What we do have today will last for generations to come.”

Arias said the west campus is evidence that a 100-year-old system can be challenged to “re-focus on its mission to uplift neighborhoods through education and investment instead of abandoning them.”

“It’s evidence that elected people who come from your neighborhood and have lived those experiences matter,” said Arias. “More important, for me personally, it’s evidence that when you persist and when you collaborate we can achieve a dream where kids can go from Head Start to college in their own neighborhoods.”