Dolores Huerta gets ‘peace tree’ planted at Fresno State Peace Garden

Dolores Huerta made her first public appearance since the coronavirus pandemic shelter in place for a ceremony honoring her 90th birthday at Fresno State's Peace Garden. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

There is no slowing down Dolores Huerta, the 90-year-old farmworker activist-turned-community organizer.

The former Stockton schoolteacher, who celebrated her birthday in April, took a break from her campaigns in support of a couple of statewide Propositions on Oct. 2 to participate in a celebration of her legacy at Fresno State’s Peace Garden.

“As an iconic activist for social justice, Ms. Huerta has proven herself a resolute champion of labor rights, immigrant rights, civil rights, environmental rights, women’s rights and LGBTQ rights,” said Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro, who will assume the chancellor’s post at the California State University system in January.

Castro praised Huerta for being “a longtime champion of access to higher education” during a physically distanced ceremony with about two dozen witnesses.

“As an influential and respected voice for the transformative power of a college degree, she is an uncompromising advocate for equity in education,” said Castro.

Breaking news & more Sign up for one of our many newsletters to be the first to know when big news breaks SIGN UP

Dolores Huerta made her first public appearance since the coronavirus pandemic shelter in place for a ceremony honoring her 90th birthday at Fresno State's Peace Garden. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Huerta, who founded the Dolores Huerta Foundation in 2002 after leaving her post as secretary-treasurer of the United Farm Workers, was grateful for the recognition.

“It makes me proud when you think about the contributions that the San Joaquín Valley (Latinos) have made to the world,” said Huerta, noting that Castro, a Valley native, became the first Mexican American to be named as chancellor of the CSU system.

Huerta, in her first public outing since joining House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Washington, D.C. to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the women’s suffrage in the country, lamented that the fight for civil rights and labor rights continue.

“In the last couple of years, there’s been some backsliding in terms of the gains that were made for workers’ rights, for people’s rights in general,” said Huerta.

Huerta sees hope in a new generation that has been active.

“They’re going to take us forward because they are not just fighting for racial justice and also fighting against income inequality but they also care a lot about what’s happening in terms of police force and police and police brutality and the environment,” said Huerta, who has been jailed 22 times during her peaceful protests.

Fresno State President Josephh I. Castro shovels dirt on a gingkyo tree planted in her honor next to a statue of farmworker leader César E. Chávez. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Huertra, in accepting the recognition, noted the many leaders who have come out of the Valley.

“We know that we here in the San Joaquín Valley – and I say San Joaquín Valley because I’m from Stockton – we know that we have a lot to offer the world,” she said. “Not only the food that people are picking and growing every day, but we have had so much leadership that has come out of the Valley.”

Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor, professor emeritus of social work education and peace and conflict studies, was a leading proponent of the Peace Garden which also features the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., and Jane Addams.

The ceremony also marked the 30th anniversary of the Peace Garden and the 151st birthday of Gandhi. Huerta and Castro placed a garland on the Gandhi bust, while flowers were placed at the statues of Chávez, Addams and King.

Kapoor called Huerta “a living legend of our time.”

“She has dedicated her whole life for the rights and improvement of social and economic conditions of farmworkers,” said Kapoor. “She still continues her struggles and battles even at this stage of her life.

“She never stops. She never gives up – a lesson that I have learned from you, Dolores.”