There were 988 people from 72 countries who became U.S. citizens during Tuesday morning ceremony.

Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria – the daughter of Mexican immigrant farmworkers – welcomed 988 of the newest U.S. citizens representing 72 countries “to the American team!”

“I do want to recognize that immigrants have shaped our country and will continue to do so for generations to come,” said Soria in an 8-minute address inside the Fresno Convention Center.

Soria, who is running for the 16th Congressional District, explained how her parents’ struggles shaped her life. Her parents came to the U.S. without documents, but benefited from the 1985 Immigration Reform and Control Act signed by President Ronald Reagan.

“We must never forget that we are a nation of immigrants, and we must recognize and honor all of the contributions that immigrants have made to build the United States,” said Soria, whose three sisters (out of four siblings) have been elected to office. “We are living proof that anything in possible in America.”

Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria congratulated some of the 988 Central Valley residents who became U.S. citizens.

Soria mentioned how her grandfather made sure he voted in every election once he became eligible to vote.

“He taught me that citizenship was more than a piece of paper declaring him an American,” said Soria. “He strongly believed in carrying out the respnsibility of being an engaged citizen, serving on jurty duty, and most importantly cassting his vote in every election.

“It was he who taught me about civic engagement.”

Soria remembered when she was 10 years old and she would watch the 1992 presidential debate on Univisión.

“He was so excited to exercise his right to vote and teach his future generations that we, too, have a responsibility to be engaged. And, that my vote mattered and iit has; it has mattered when I vote on the dais as a councilwoman.”

The monthly naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention center saw 988 people representing 72 nations become U.S. citizens.

She encouraged the new citizens to register to vote in every election, whether it’s for president, city council or school board.

“I know that you all will help to strengthen our nation and contribute to the rich cultural diversity of our community.”

The new citizens waved small U.S. flags throughout the ceremony, and listened courteously to President Donald J. Trump congratulate him via video.

Among the new citizens was Jesse Rodríguez, a native of Huejurca, Jalisco, México and teacher at John Muir Middle School in Lemoore.

“I love America. I feel like I’ve been here my entire life,” said Rodríguez, who has lived in the U.S. for 42 years.

The cost of becoming a U.S. citizen could increase dramatically from the current $725 (which includes fingerprints and photos) to $1,170 under a proposal by the Trump administration.

Jesse Rodríguez, a teacher at John Muir Middle School in Lemoore, was among the 988 people who became U.S. citizens. He is originally from Huejucar, Jalisco, México.

Rodríguez said the suggested cost is OK.

“It is worth it to live here and get all the rights,” said Rodríguez.

The Department of Homeland Security also wants to end a program that provides reduced fees for low-income applicants, according to a notice published in the Federal Register last Thursday.

There is also an increase from $1,760 to $2,750 for a spouse seeking a marriage green card from inside the U.S.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services director Ken Cuccinelli said the agency needs to cover more of its real costs because the current fee system is underfunded by about $1.3 billion a year.

The application cost for naturalization was $35 before it was increased to $60 in 1989. The fee has since grown to $225 in 1998, $320 in 2004, $595 in 2007, and, $640 in 2016.