Latinos came to support, listen, learn more at Sanders’ rally in Fresno

Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote.

That is one of the reasons the 78-year-old Sanders appeared at Fresno City College Friday evening to kick off a California tour.

The response, based on the enthusiasm of Kingsburg City Councilmember Jewel Hurtado, was solid.

Hurtado, who introduced Sanders before an overflowing crowd at the college’s Memorial Lawn, drew comparisons to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in one social media post.

Before the rally, Hurtado shared on Tweeter a photo of her mother Elisa Rivera’s post on Facebook where Rivera talked about how both supported Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primary where they volunteered at a phone bank.

Rivera also mentioned how Sanders “sparked” Hurtado, a teenager back then, to action.

At age 19, Hurtado run for office in Kingsburg and was sworn into office when she was 20.

Fresno resident Heidi Hernández, 28, has supported Sander since the last time he run for president.

“This time hopefully is his time to shine,” said Hernández adding “that’s why we are all here.”

Hernández, who is of Mexican descent, said for her Sanders is the best candidates because “he has been doing it for so many years.”

Hernández said Sanders has been an advocate for people who don’t have a voice – gays, Hispanics, and women.

“He wants women’s rights. He wants free education for us, better health plan, and to tax the rich,” Hernández said, adding those are thing that presidents forget once in office.

Things like the middle class, those living in poverty, people of color, or people the LGTB community, she said. “He gives me hope.”

Hernández said the last few years have been trying to all.

“I know we can all feel it,” she said. of us. I am ready,” Hernández said.

As a democrat, Hernández said she can’t say Sander is a better candidate than Julián Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio, but “I am not neglecting the other possibilities, like having a woman president finally.”

“There are other possibilities out there, but I do feel I want to support them all. If other ones came to Fresno, I would support them, just to hear them out. They are all democrats so hopefully on our side,” Hernández said.

Hernández said one of the things she loves about Sanders is that he is not scared.

“He might be old and that’s the downfall that he is old, but he is not scared. He is not scared of the competition,” Hernández said, pointing out that not too many presidential candidates embark on the same journey after losing the previous time they run for president.

Fresno resident Heidi Hernández, left, has supported Sander since the last time he run for president. For Jesús Robles, right, this is the first-time seeing Sanders in person. María G. Ortiz-Briones mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

For Jesús Robles, of Fresno, this is the first-time seeing Sanders in person.

“I came to see Bernie talk and see what he has to say,” said Robles, adding that doesn’t consider himself to be “really political.”

“I feel I am seeing history made today, especially if he wins. So being able to see a candidate,” Robles said, adding that he didn’t get to see Sander on the campaign trail stop in Fresno in 2016.

One of the things Mona Rodríguez, of Clovis, likes about Sanders is that he believes in climate change, something that she called “huge” taking into consideration the current president and his administration.

“I love Bernie and I think he is the candidate that speaks with conviction and I think is genuine, and I love his platform,” said the 29-year-old Rodríguez, adding she likes that Sanders believes in healthcare for all.

Rodríguez, who works in health care, said “I see how it can benefit a lot of people and that can really change and save lives.”

Rodríguez said Sander is a better candidate than Castro because of his experience as well as knowing the needs of the people.

“He is really in touch with the needs of immigration, healthcare, climate issues,” Rodríguez said. “There are so many things that he can change. And I think other people are kind of more politicians and like Washington insiders. I think they are too scare to make the policy changes that are necessary.”

Fresno State student Gaby Salinas, 18, has been wanting to attend one of Sanders rallies in person. She usually gets to watch his rallies on YouTube.

“He inspires me,” said Salinas, adding that Friday’s event caught her attention “because it’s the new deal and has to do with the environment. And I consider myself an environmentalist.”

María Martínez, also an 18-year-old Fresno State student, said she attended the rally to learn more about Sanders and his platform.

Salinas and Martínez were not even voting age when Sanders ran for president in 2016.

Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, who has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote at Fresno City College on Friday. María G. Ortiz-Briones mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

“I am here today because I am in favor of Bernie Sanders, I want him as our new president,” said Norma Bolaños, who lives in the town of Easton in Fresno County.

Bolaños said she came to Sanders’ event at Fresno City College “just to listen to him and see him.”

When asked if Sanders was a better candidate to represent Latinos in the Central Valley than Castro, Bolaños said “of course. He is the best candidate for our next president.”