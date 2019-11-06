Vida en el Valle earns five José Martí awards

PHOTO OF THE WEEK: A photo of more than 200 community members taking part in a June 2018 ‘Families Belong Together’ rally won a bronze award from the National Association of Hispanic Publications. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Vida en el Valle earned two silver and three bronze José Martí awards during the 2019 National Association of Hispanic Publications conference. The awards are the largest of its type in the country.

The weekly, bilingual publication picked up a silver for a video of a youth band from Oaxaca that performed at the 2018 Guelaguetza celebration in Fresno, and for community photo of a June 2018 photo of a protest in Visalia against President Donald J. Trump’s immigration policies. The video and photo were by María G. Ortiz-Briones.

She also won a couple of bronze awards for coverage of Rigoberta Menchú’s appearance at UC Merced (cultural article) and for a story about Óscar De León’s video footage that became part of a documenty about United Farm Workers leader César E. Chávez (community service article).

Vida en el Valle also won a bronze award for best publication website.

La Opinión was named the top daily publication; El Tiempo Latino of Washington, D.C. and Hola Noticias of Charlotte, North Carolina earned top weekly newspapers in their circulation divisions; and, Reflejos of Chicago was named best bilingual newspaper.

Farmworker bill introduced

Valley Congressmembers TJ Cox, Jim Costa and Josh Harder are co-sponsors of a bipartisan bill designed to provide a path to legal status for more than 250,000 undocumented farmworkers in California.

The Farm Workforce Modernization Act would update regulations for temporary workers, promise fair wages, and fund farmworker housing.

The bill has the support of the United Farm Workers, Western Growers Association, and, California Citrus Mutual.

National award for Frank Lamas

Dr. Frank Lamas, Fresno State’s vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, has been chosen for the inaugural Outstanding Senior Student Affairs Professional Award from the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities.

The award will be presented at the association’s annual meeting Nov. 10-12 in San Diego.

Lamas has been instrumental in launching the student cupboard and the Dream Success Center at Fresno State and a st;udent money management center.

FCC Veterans Day event

Fresno City College will observe its annual Veterans Day Ceremony starting at noon on Friday (Nov. 8) in front of the college’s Veterans Peace Memorial. Honor Flight vice president Paul Loeffler will be the keynote speaker.

Parking is available in Lot M, behind the gym near College and Weldon avenues.

Emilio Huerta to run

Emilio Huerta has announced his bid for the Fourth Supervisorial District in Kern County.

“It’s time to boldly address and implement real solutions to the problems families are facing in Kern County,” said Huerta. “As a longtime resident of Kern County, I have been disappointed with the board’s record in confronting and resolving our community’s most pressing issues.”

Incumbent David Couch is seeking re-election in a district that is heavily Latino.

Harder education bill advances

A comprehensive higher education bill designed to end doctor shortages in California and to improve career and trades education has passed out of committee.

“This the best-ever education bill for the Central Valley,” said Josh Harder, D-Modesto. “Full stop. It’s tailored to address our most important education needs – it’s going to help us get more doctors in the Valley, improve trades education to expand the middle class, and make sure we help the families of fallen law enforcement officers.”x

Chapo's son told his men to cease fire

Video released Oct. 30 by the Mexican government shows a son of jailed drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán ordering his men to stop shooting during an Oct. 17 clash with security forces who were trying to arrest him.

“I already surrendered. Everybody stop, please,” Ovidio Guzman is heard to say into a cell phone while in the custody of army and National Guard personnel in Culiacán, capital of the western state of Sinaloa.

“Tell them to withdraw, I don’t want disasters. I don’t want a disaster, please,” Ovidio says in a call to one of his brothers.

His pleas were ignored and the city spent hours under siege by Sinaloa cartel gunmen, prompting the federal security Cabinet in México City to order Ovidio freed in a bid to prevent civilian deaths.

Ovidio's father, El Chapo, long led the Sinaloa cartel and is now serving a life sentence in the US on multiple drug trafficking and murder charges.