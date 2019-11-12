Pushback against Trump’s description of DACA recipients as ‘tough, hardened criminals’

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi greets supporters of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) who gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court as the justices hear oral arguments on whether the Department of Homeland Security’s bid to bring an end to the DACA policy is lawful. Agencia EFE

University of California President Janet Napolitano believes President Donald J. Trump has never met any of the 700,000 or so Dreamers who would lose their protection from deportation if he gets his way.

Tuesday morning, hours before the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a suit brought forward by the University of California and 20 other states and the District of Colombia against Trump’s decision two years ago to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Trump painted Dreamers as bad people.

“Many of the people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from ‘angels.’ Some are very tough, hardened criminals,” Trump tweeted. “President Obama said he had no legal right to sign order, but would anyway. If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay!”

Napolitano, during a teleconference Tuesday following the oral arguments heard by the U.S. Supreme Court, called the president’s tweet “just wrong.”

“To be enrolled in DACA, you have to not have any felony convictions or multiple serious misdemeanor convictions,” said Napolitano, whose UC system enrolls about 1,700 DACA recipients. “In other words, you have to have a clean, criminal record.”

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra gathers with plaintiffs of the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) case outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the justices heard oral. JIM LO SCALZO Agencia EFE

Napolitano, who was joined by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra in the call, added, “In terms of the hardened criminals, I’m not sure the president has actually met any DACA recipients.

“The DACA recipients I’ve met are hardworking students, positive contributors to the university community, and young people with hopes and dreams that at the university we want to support.”

Napolitano added, “Maybe at some point the president will actually have the opportunity to meeet with some DACA recipients. I think it might change his mind.”

Trump, in the past, has stated his support for Dreamers.

“Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!” he tweeted in September 2017.

Earlier that month after announcing he was terminating the program, he tweeted, “I have a love for these people.” He called on Congress to pass legislation to protect the Dreamers.

President Donald J. Trump addressed the The Economic Club of New York in New York City. He earlier likened Dreamers to “hardened criminals.” JUSTIN LANE Agencia EFE

Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, was working Tuesday with fellow Democrats to bring up House legislation to help Dreamers for a vote in the Republican-led Senate.

“President Trump’s hypocrisy, when it comes to Dreamers, knows no bounds,” said Schumer in a press statement. “After flip-flopping again and again and again on the issue; after failing to lead an effort to pass comprehensive immigration reform; it’s abjectly shameful that President Trump is trying to get the Supreme Court to do his dirty work and put the Dreamers under threat of mass deportation.”

Trump, on Tuesday evening, tweeted a statement by conservative television talk show host Lou Dobbs that said there are 53,792 “DACA recipients with arrest records.”

“No good, but we will be able to make a deal with the Dems!” added Trump.

An immigration lawyer responded with a tweet that said those numbers are likely of DACA applicants because the program rejects anyone with a criminal record.

Becerra, who has constantly fought the Trump administration in court, was optimistic with the oral arguments held Tuesday.

“Today was not only an important day for Dreamers, but it was an important day for the country,” said Becerra during the teleconference. “It was a fight for the values that have made America a beacon of hope around the world; a place that people wish to come and live out their dreams.”

Democratic Representative from California Nanette Barragán and members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus comment on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) case being heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, at the U.S. Capitol. ERIK S. LESSER Agencia EFE

The U.S. Supreme Court, which has a 5-4 conservative tilt, must decided if Trump’s action to eliminate the DACA program was arbitrary and capricious and violated a U.S. law that controls how government agencies can make and change rules.

Media reports deduced the court was leaning toward approving Trump’s decision based on their questions during the oral arguments.

The DACA program, established in 2012 by President Barack Obama, provides relief from deportation and allows for work authorization for immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. DACA has to be renewed every two years.

On Tuesday, DACA recipients heard overwhelming support from Democrats like Becerra, Schumer and others, including members of the Hispanic Congressional Caucus.

“What came forward in these (oral) arguments today is that the federal government did it the wrong way trying to terminate DACA,” said Becerra. “The greater point is that in America there is a right way to do things and there’s a wrong way to do things.”

Becerra, who left the teleconference early to join the Hispanic Caucus at the Capitol, said the DACA recipients “did exactly what they were asked to do by the federal government.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) supporters exit the U.S. Supreme Court after the justices heard oral arguments on whether the Department of Homeland Security’s bid to bring an end to the DACA policy is lawful. The Obama-era program allows more than 700,000 immigrants who came here as children to remain in the country legally. JIM LO SCALZO Agencia EFE

“They came out of the shadows, they went through background checks, they proved that they had a basis to be in the country,” he said. “The Trump administration did it the wrong way.”

Napolitano said the UC system will continue to provide assistance to the 1,700 Dreamers on its campuses should the court side with Trump.

“Our DACA students primarily come from poor families and have to work in order to go to school,” said Napolitano, who was Obama’s Homeland Security Secretary when she drafted the DACA program. “I think we would need to be able to raise private funds to help fill the gap financially for these students if they do lose the ability to work.”

At the Hispanic Caucus media briefing, House and Senate members spoke in front of dozens of Dreamers.

“The president said you were looking at very tough and hardened criminals,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, who called them “some of the most determined and courageous” people.

Rep. Gloria Roybal-Allard, D-Los Ángeles, said the Dreamers “are American in every way except on paper.”

“They grew up pledging allegiance to our country. They are small business owners. They serve on our armed forces. They pay taxes. They enhance our society with their talents and richness of their culture,” said Roybal-Allard. “This country is their home.”

Roybal-Allard was a co-author of HR 6, which offers a path to citizenship for qualified Dreamers.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue its ruling by June 2020.

Sen. Menéndez, D-New Jersey, called for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, to bring up the House legislation on immigration for a vote.