Fresno Dreamers, supporters make their case for DACA

Valley leaders, immigrant advocate organizations and individuals rallied on Tuesday, Nov. 12, outside Fresno’s Supreme Court to show their support for DACA recipients across the country. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Valley leaders, immigrant advocate organizations and individuals rallied on Tuesday (Nov. 12) outside the federal courthouse while the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program more than 2,000 miles away.

The court will determine if President Donald J. Trump has the right to shut down the program set up by the Obama administration that shelters about 700,000 undocumented youth from deportation, or if he violated rules in axing DACA.

“As of this morning, the United States Supreme Court began hearing oral arguments on the Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California,” said Samuel Molina, state director of Mi Familia Vota, a national non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to increasing the civic participation of the Latino and immigrant community.

DACA has faced several challenges, but this is by far the biggest. There are currently around 660,000 active DACA recipients with over 35,600 active renewals pending.

“This case will decide the fate of nearly 700,000 Americans. Americans that have worked hard, gone to school and now are working towards a better future for themselves, their families, their communities and most importantly our county,” Molina said during the rally.

Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias with Valley leaders, immigrant advocate organizations and individuals on Tuesday, Nov. 12, outside Fresno’s Supreme Court to show their support for DACA recipients across the country. María G. Ortiz-Briones mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

The rally was attended by representatives of several organizations including Centro La Familia, Central Valley Immigrant Integration Collaborative, Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, SEIU 2015, SIREN, Islamic Cultural Center, Council on American Islamic Relations, Planned Parenthood MarMonte, United Farm Workers Foundation and San Joaquín College of Law.

Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias said he was at the rally to support DREAMERS before the Supreme court.

“They represent more than 5,000 of our city residents,” Arias said. “They represent more than 5,000 teachers, teaching our kids today in the state of California. This aren’t folks who are a threat to our country.”

According to Mi Familia Vota, California is home to the most DACA recipients in the country with more than 220,000.

“The Trump administration’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is reprehensible and an unfair disruption of the lives of people who are working in this country trying to achieve the American Dream,” Molina said.

“I am here to stand in solidarity,” said Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria, adding that she was proud to say the city of Fresno stepped up to add itself in support of DACA.

Fresno councilwoman Esmeralda Soria with Valley leaders, immigrant advocate organizations and individuals on Tuesday, Nov. 12, outside Fresno’s Supreme Court to show their support for DACA recipients across the country. María G. Ortiz-Briones mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

“This issue for me is very personal because I am a daughter of immigrants,” Soria said, adding that she also has a sister-in-law who is a DACA recipient. “So this issue is very personal to me because I have friends, I have staff that have been DACA.

“I’ve seen it up intimately how this issue and how the uncertainty has impacted the lives of people that continue to be in limbo,” said Soria, who is also running challenging 16th Congressional Rep. Jim Costa.

Many of the people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from “angels.” Some are very tough, hardened criminals. President Obama said he had no legal right to sign order, but would anyway. If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2019

Early in the day, Trump took to Twitter to rail against DACA recipients.

In his tweet, Trump said “many of the people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from ‘angels.’ Some are very tough, hardened criminals.”

In response to Trump’s tweet, America Hernández, a DACA recipient and community advocate, said “his comments are unfounded. When you look at the statistics on how immigrants do in comparison with the general public, we are not more criminals than anybody else. In fact, we are much less criminals than anybody else.”

America Hernández, DACA recipient and community advocate with Valley leaders, immigrant advocate organizations and individuals on Tuesday, Nov. 12, outside Fresno’s Supreme Court to show their support for DACA recipients across the country. María G. Ortiz-Briones mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

“Dreamers in general or DACA recipients are people who are vetted every two years, so we can’t renew our work permit if we have significant criminal issues on our records,” Hernández said. “So is completely unfounded, its completely baseless and he is just talking the talk as he always does.”