Emission-free community car sharing program launched in rural Valley communities

APCO/Executive Director Samir Sheikh shows the Miocar app where participants who live in these communities can sign up online at https://miocar.org/ to use the EV cars. Special to Vida en el Valle

An innovative electric vehicle car sharing program is now available in several disadvantage communities in Tulare and Kern counties.

The Valley Air District and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in conjunction with public officials and community partners recently unveiled one of many electric vehicle car-sharing locations being made available to the public in disadvantaged communities throughout the San Joaquin Valley.

“In many Valley communities, long travel distances and small populations contribute to transit service that is often infrequent and hard to access,” said Steve Cliff, California Air Resources Board deputy executive officer.

The emission-free community car sharing program is available to the public thanks in part to funding from California Climate Investments (CCI), a statewide initiative that puts cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment, with a focus on disadvantaged communities.

Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia with APCO/Executive Director Samir Sheikh during the recent unveiled one of many electric vehicle car-sharing locations being made available to the public in disadvantaged communities throughout the San Joaquin Valley. Special to Vida en el Valle

The CCI provided $2,250,000 for the project with matching and in-kind funds from partnering agencies totaling $3,811,426. Project partners include Sigala Inc, UC Davis, Miocar, Kern County Council of Governments, Tulare County Association of Governments, Self-Help Enterprises, Cal Vans, Mobility Development, the Valley Air District and CARB.

“This project provides a convenient, inexpensive, emission-free option for residents to take care of routine errands that would otherwise be a challenge,” Cliff said.

Residents of affordable housing complex – located in Orosi, Dinuba, Visalia, Lamont, Wasco and Arvin – and the community can sign-up to use Miocar, a 24-hour electric vehicle car sharing service which is a product of CARB’s Ecosystem of Shared Mobility in the San Joaquín Valley project.

According to officials, those transportation-challenged participants who live in these communities can sign up online at https://miocar.org/, pay a low hourly or daily fee through the Miocar app and use the zero-emission vehicles for errands, appointments, shopping and more.

Currently there are 6 vehicles – 4 BMW i3’s and 2 Chevy Bolts –in use and 12 chargers deployed including two in Orosi; one in Dinuba; two in Visalia; two in Lamont, two in Arvin and three in Wasco. Special to Vida en el Valle

Overall, the program intends to deploy at least 24 battery electric vehicles and 17 level 2 EV chargers.

“Ultimately, we would like to expand this program to rural communities throughout the Valley after gathering some best practices as we learn from implementing this new concept,” said Heather Heinks with the Valley Air District.