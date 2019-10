Fresno The man who invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos visited FCC October 29, 2019 11:11 PM

Fresno City College’s Speakers Forum presented innovator and corporate leader Richard Montañez on Oct. 28. Montañez began his career as a janitor at Frito-Lay in 1976, but he is best known for creating the “Flamin’ Hot” line of products.