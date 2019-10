En California, trabajadores agrícolas enfrentan riesgos de salud desalentadores por incendios forestales

Read Next

Flanked by the mother and father of a 16-year-old boy fatally shot in the back of the head by a Fresno police officer in a 2017 incident that has drawn national attention, community advocates announced Monday they have asked federal officials to investigate the shooting “for potential civil rights violations.”

“A comprehensive review of this incident may serve to move us towards systemic reforms that reduce the use of excessive and deadly force by police,” said Gloria Hernández of the Fresno Stolen Lives Committee in a 2-page letter addressed to U.S. Attorney McGregor ‘Greg’ Scott of the Eastern District of California.