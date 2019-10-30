Gobierno de Trump separó de sus familias a 1,556 niños más de lo informado

FOTO DE LA SEMANA: Una mujer observa la obra del artista estadounidense John Baldessari, ‘Beethoven,s Trumpet,’ en Barcelona. Baldessari es uno de los 36 autores que conforman la exposición ‘Arte Sonoro,’ inaugurada en La Fundación Miró de Barcelona, que recorre la presencia de la sonoridad en las artes del siglo XX. Agencia EFE

El gobierno del presidente Donald Trump en su política de separar las familias de inmigrantes indocumentados tras su detención en la frontera, apartó de sus parientes a 1,566 menores de edad más de que se había informado, según la Unión Americana de Libertades Civiles (ACLU).

La organización defensora de las libertades civiles indicó que el Departamento de Justicia divulgó la cuenta final, que sitúa en 5.460 niños el total que fueron separados de sus familiares mientras se aplicó esta política, pocas horas antes de que venciera el plazo dado por un tribunal federal para la identificación de todos los niños apartados de sus parientes desde mediados de 2017.

“Es impresionante que otras 1,566 familias, incluidos bebés e infantes, se sumen a los otros miles ya separados por esta política inhumana e ilegal,” señaló en una declaración Lee Gelernt, abogado de ACLU.

“Las familias han sufrido tremendamente y algunas quizá jamás se recuperen,” añadió.

Gelernt añadió que el Departamento de Justicia ha estado remitiendo a esa organización los nombres de familias separadas y completó esos registros el jueves, pero expresó su preocupación porque los familiares adultos hayan sido deportados sin sus niños.

“Éstas son familias que tendremos que buscar por todo el mundo,” dijo Gelernt. “Estamos en el proceso de buscarlas.”

La mayoría de los niños, separados de sus familias tras cruzar la frontera para pedir asilo en Estados Unidos, son menores de 12 años, incluidos más de 200 con edades por debajo de los cinco años.

Fresno councilmembers weigh in on police shooting

Fresno City Council Vice President Miguel Arias and Councilmembers Esmeralda Soria and Nelson Esparza released a joint statement following the release of a 2017 video showing a Fresno police officer fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy who was running away from police.

“It is heartbreaking that Fresno has once again made national news for a video that speaks for itself,” the councilmembers wrote in an Oct. 24 release. “Because of the police chief’s statement, we want to reassure our entire community that this incident does not reflect our city, nor its values. We can and must do better.”

Police said the shooting was justified because officers feared the suspect had a gun under his waistband. No gun was found.

Police had stopped the victim and his brother while following up on a murder case. The victim’s brother was later arrested and charged with murder.

“We also want to ask our community’s residents and leaders not to make this about one officer’s actions, but instead focus on how to ensure this never happens again,” they wrote.

Latino Inspire Awards

Congressman TJ Cox, D-Fresno, honored Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring 10 individuals and three organizations with the inaugural Latino Inspire Awards on Oct. 19.

“Latino communities have long shaped American traditions and culture. From serving in our armed forces to starting small businesses, leading labor movements, and shaping our arts and culture, the Latino community plays a pivotal role in molding our nation,” said Cox.

Among the “exceptional people from the Latino community in the 21st Congressional District” who were honored:

Flor Medina and Dino Pérez of Mendota; Valerie Gorospe and Abigail Solís of Earlimart; Aidee Cárdenas and Reyna Olganuez of Bakersfield; Magdalena Gómez of Parlier; Robert Isquierdo of Stratford; Álvaro Preciado of Avenal; and, Alicia Jacobo of Kettleman City.

Also honored were the United Farm Workers Foundation, the California Farmworker Foundation, and Central Valley Scholars.

Newsom signs Hurtado bills

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed three bills (SB 260, SB 453 and SB 490) by state Sen. Melissa Hurtado that are designed to expand access to health services and hold families harmless for CalFresh county over-issuances.

The bills require health plans and insurers to alert consumers who lose coverage for any reason notices of the availability of Medi-Cal and Covered California coverage; makes it easier for older adults and people with disabilities to access support through the Aging and Disability Resource Connection Program; and, not force CalFresh recipients to pay back over-issued food stamps that were the result of a county error.

“Today, the southern Central Valley faces some of the most limited access to healthcare services as well as an under-representation throughout California,” said Hurtado. “Working with families throughout the Valley, I’ve been able to experience firsthand that our needs are unlike any other regions. That’s why the governor’s final signature on these bills are incredibly important in the lives of so many families.”

Renowned Mexican artist Gilberto Aceves dies at 88

Renowned painter, muralist and engraver Gilberto Aceves Navarro, who was a key figure on México’s art scene in the second half of the 20th century, has died, the National Fine Arts and Literature Institute (INBAL) said Oct. 21. He was 88.

The Culture Secretariat, for its part, said in a statement released by the INBAL that Aceves’s work was “key to the development of art in our country in the second half of the 20th century and his work as a teacher influenced many generations of outstanding Mexican artists.”

Aceves, who was born in México City in 1931, studied at the INBAL’s La Esmeralda National Painting, Sculpture and Engraving School under Enrique Assad, Ignacio Aguirre and Carlos Orozco Romero.

In 1952, he worked as an assistant to David Alfaro Siqueiros, helping paint the murals at the main administration building of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Aceves made important contributions to Mexican art as an instructor at the National Plastic Arts School, now known as the School of the Arts and Design at the UNAM, where he taught from 1971 until 2012.

Since 1998, Aceves had also taught drawing classes at his studio in Roma, a district in México City.

México licitará obras por 458 millones de dólares para apoyar economía

El Gobierno de México anunció que convocará 873 licitaciones de obra pública para el años 2020 por un importe de 8,767.5 millones de pesos (unos 458 millones de dólares) para apoyar la economía del país.

El programa de licitaciones forma parte de las acciones orientadas a detonar la actividad económica con el sector público y “el impulso del sector privado” que se presentaron en julio pasado, dijo en un comunicado la Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público (SHCP).

El ministerio aseguró su confianza de que las empresas que ganen las licitaciones “comiencen a invertir en recursos materiales y humanos a partir de este mismo año.”

De esta manera, consideró Hacienda, “el impacto económico de acciones recurrentes programadas para 2020 se podrá detonar desde este año.”

Hacienda señaló que la Secretaría de Comunicaciones y Transportes (SCT) hará publica la convocatoria para 571 licitaciones de obras públicas para el 2020 por un total de 6.215 millones de pesos (unos 324,5 millones de dólares).

Estas licitaciones corresponden a obras del programa 2020 para la conservación periódica de tramos, conservación rutinaria de puentes, reconstrucción de puentes y conservación periódica de puentes, destacó.

Además, el próximo 29 de octubre, la SCT presentará un programa de 302 invitaciones asociadas al programa de conservación rutinaria de tramos por 2,552.5 millones de pesos (unos 133.5 millones de dólares), añadió.