Luz González shares her inspiring journey from migrant farmworker to PH.D.

Dr. Luz González was the featured speaker of the free monthly public forum presentation of 210 Connect sponsored by the Visalia Times-Delta and First Presbyterian Church on Oct. 14 in Visalia. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Dr. Luz González is passionate about helping all students earn a college education, especially those from traditionally underserved and disadvantaged communities.

González was the featured speaker of the free monthly public forum presentation of 210 Connect sponsored by the Visalia Times-Delta and First Presbyterian Church on Oct. 14 in Visalia.

Her passion could be heard and seen as González spoke and answered questions from the audience who gathered at the at the 210 Assembly Room located on Center Avenue in downtown Visalia to hear her inspiring story that resonate with many individuals.

“By sharing my life story, and how I used my experiences to get through college and university life, - having only a k-6 or seventh grade education - I wanted to show them that every student, especially in Tulare County has the potential to be great. And has the potential to succeed,” said González who was born to a migrant farm-working family and was not allowed to go to high school because in her family, “high school was reserved for the males.”

Growing up in Tulare County’s Cutler-Orosi area, González went back to school and earned a bachelor’s degree in Christian Education from Fresno’s West Coast Bible College, a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies, teaching credential, and master’s degree in education administration from Fresno State, and a doctorate from the University of Arizona in Tucson.

González talked about the importance of education and opportunity, especially in under-served communities in Tulare County.

“Even though sometimes I get tired of saying the same thing over and over, about how I came from out of the fields into a Ph.D. and now working at a university, I have repeat it a lot of times because it’s very important that they know that there are a lot of Luz Gonzálezes out in the community, that have the same motivation that I had,” said González, the former migrant farmworker, who is now the dean of Fresno State Visalia Campus. “All they need is good mentors and a good support system to continue on into higher education.”

Dr. Luz González after the free monthly public forum presentation of 210 Connect sponsored by the Visalia Times-Delta and First Presbyterian Church on Oct. 14 in Visalia where she was the featured speaker. María G. Ortiz-Briones mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

González began her career as a bilingual/bicultural elementary teacher in Fresno, and joined the faculty at Fresno State in 1989, eventually becoming dean of the College of Social Sciences at Fresno State. In 2016, she was named the dean of the Fresno State Visalia Campus, Fresno State’s first satellite campus.

González, who has been a dean for 18 years, said that it is “so important, regardless of race and ethnicity, to educate our students who are coming down the pipeline because they are going to impact us in one way or another.”

During her 30-year career, González has held numerous appointments including serving as the Chair of the Department of Chicano and Latin American Studies, director of university’s Faculty Mentoring Program, executive director of the Center for the Recruitment and Retention of Underrepresented University Personnel, coordinator of the annual Latino Commencement Celebration, and Chair of the Cesar E. Chavez Monument Committee. She has served on well over 130 committees at the university, region, and state levels.

González said for example the Latino Commencement at Fresno State – the largest in the nation - served as an opportunity for families to ‘feel like they own that stadium and later on that Save Mart Center.”

González said it was a recruitment for parents, or even students who were thinking of dropping out to think about sending their children there or staying in school to finish their degree.

“It was to educate,” González said, adding that she knew that by doing that there were going to be thousands of students who would say they picked Fresno State because they attended that event when one of their relative was graduating.

González said she uses her story now to be able to inspire others.

“I always tell the students to you are going to want that job that is above you all the time, so you might as well go for the gold. Because you know that is where you want to be in a few years,” said González is also a Fellow of the American Council on Education Fellows Program.

Her training and experiences are in teacher education, student success, community and regional engagement, development and strategic planning, interdisciplinary programs, and undergraduate mentoring.