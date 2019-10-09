State tobacco funds doled out to local law enforcement agencies

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced that 13 local agencies will receive $4 million in state tobacco funds to combat tobacco use among youth. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the apportionment of $30 million in tobacco tax funds to 76 agencies throughout the state to battle the use of tobacco products by underaged persons.

“Tobacco is a serious threat to public health, especially to California’s youth,” said Becerra at an Oct. 1 press conference. “These grants will support local communities in enforcing the law and educating kids about the harms of tobacco products.”

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will get $552,955. Other agencies getting funds include the Kingsburg Police Department ($386,649), Firebaugh-Las Deltas School District ($155,380), Orange Cove Police Department ($77,697), Parlier Police Department ($175,437), Selma Police Department ($282,014), and, Sanger Police Department ($356,550).

The Exeter Unified School District will get $279,934.

In Merced County, Los Baños Unified will receive $720,000, and the Dos Palos Police Department will get $249,731.

Congressman TJ Cox and Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula joined United Health Centers officials in the grand opening of the organization’s administration facility in northwest Fresno on Oct. 2.

The 55,000-square-foot facility replaces an 18,000-square-foot building built 10 years ago in Parlier.

UHC president/CEO Colleen Curtis said the new facility includes training rooms for staff.

“We provide affordable, quality health care. You will not be turned away,” said Curtis, who noted employees earn a minimum of $16 an hour.

People can get free fruits and vegetables on Friday (Oct. 11) from 11 a.m. to noon at 234 E. Fremont Street. There will be a food demonstration at 11 a.m. People are asked to bring their reusable bags to the location, which is the offices of El Concilio.

Paquita la del Barrio delights her fans during her concert on October 2018 night at the Big Fresno Fair. María mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Leo Dan and Paquita la del Barrio concert rescheduled

The Leo Dan and Paquita la del Barrio concert originally scheduled for July 12, 2019 at 8 p.m at the Savemart Center in Fresno has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 16, 2020 at the same venue.

Tickets purchased for the July 12 date will be honored on the new date and your seating location will remain the same.

Tickets for the new date are on sale now and available for purchase at the Save Mart Center Box Office and ticketmaster.com.

The last time Paquita performed in Fresno was during the Big Fresno Fair in 2018.

The winner of the 2020 Toyota Corolla is 17-year-old Caesar Contreras, a senior at Washington Union High. Special to Vida en el Valle

Contreras big winner of the 4.0 & Above Program

Fresno County High School and 8th grade students with a GPA of 4.0 or higher 4.0 were honored on Oct. 2 at the Brian I. Tatarian Grandstand as part of the 8th annual 4.0 and Above Program at the Big Fresno Fair.

These high achievers had the chance to win $75,000 in scholarships, iPads and laptops, plus one lucky high school student - 17-year-old Caesar Contreras, a senior at Washington Union High School - was name the winner of a 2020 Toyota Corolla.

Harder Helps Secure $1.2 Million Federal Investment to Help Stanislaus County Battle Opioid Addiction

Grant will allow Stanislaus County to battle opioid addition

Representative Josh Harder, D-Modesto, secured a federal investment of $1.2 million will allow Stanislaus County to expand its Community Assessment, Response, and Engagement (CARE) team by hiring a public health nurse, substance use clinician, and a project coordinator to buy recovery housing and emergency shelter vouchers.

The investment is being made through the Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of Justice Programs. Harder wrote a letter of support for the County’s grant application directly to the assistant attorney general requesting full funding in his efforts to help address the heroin and opioid epidemic in the Central Valley.

“I’ve seen the opioid epidemic up close – a buddy of mine from Turlock who went to Modesto High with me ended up passing away not too long after high school because of an overdose – it’s heartbreaking to see, and we always have to do more to stop it,” said Rep. Harder.