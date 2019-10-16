It’s a wrap: Inaugural Tamale Throwdown Competition at Big Fresno Fair a big success

Martín Corona took the ‘Best of Show’ trophy which recognized the best tamales from the professional and amateur categories at the inaugural Tamale Throwdown Competition at the 2019 Big Fresno Fair. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Martín Corona not only took home the first place for both ‘Best Meat’ and ‘Best Vegetarian’ tamales in the amateur category at the inaugural Tamale Throwdown Competition at this year’s Big Fresno Fair but he also took the ‘Best of Show’ trophy which recognized the best tamales from the professional and amateur categories.

Corona’s pork tamales was the top choice for the judges. He said his winning recipe was his mom’s Angelica’s Pork Tamales recipe which calls for California chilies, garlic cloves, and smoked paprika among other ingredients.

Fair organizers said the new event was a big success and they are planning to bring the tamale competition next year.

‘Healthy Retail Stores’ recognized

The San Joaquin County Public Health Services CalFresh Healthy Living Program released its first list of healthy local food retail stores that have been identified through the Refresh San Joaquin Healthy Retail Recognition Program (HRRP).

Refresh San Joaquin is a joint initiative designed to improve the health of residents by increasing the availability of healthy foods and beverages and decreasing the harmful consequences of unhealthy products and advertising in small stores that serve disadvantaged neighborhoods.

The HRRP classifies the participating stores into three levels, depending on the number of changes implemented: Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

In the Silver Level includes La Capilla Market, in Lodi, Acambaro Market, and Los Hermanos Market, in Stockton. In the Bronze Level are La Fiesta Market, Delta Market, Red Sea Market, and Miner Market, all in Stockton.

Fresno AIDS Walk

The Eighth annual Fresno AIDS Walk presented by WestCare California takes place on Saturday (Oct. 19) at Woodward Park’s Park View Shelter.

The event will pay tribute to those that we have lost and those who are infected, affected or at risk of HIV/AIDS. All proceeds raised by walkers, donations, teams and sponsors will support The Living Room, a project of WestCare California, Inc. and Fresno’s only HIV/AIDS social support center located at 901 E Belmont.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. with same-day registration, a resource fair and festivities including pre-walk addresses from influential figures in our local community as well as a dove release in remembrance of those that we have lost.

For the past 20 years, the Living Room, has been serving the Fresno area with support and outreach to those affected, infected or at risk of contracting the HIV/AIDS virus.

Details: http:// www.fresnoaidswalk.org/

Vaping death in Kings County

An individual from Kings County has died from complications related to the use of e-cigarettes and the Kings County Department of Public Health is warning community members about the dangerous effects of using electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes.

“The Kings County Department of Public Health would like to warn all residents that the use of e-cigarettes pose a risk to the health of the lungs and can potentially cause severe lung injury that may even lead to death. Long-term effects of vaping on heath are unknown,” said Dr. Milton Teske, Kings County Public Health Officer who confirmed the death. “Anyone considering vaping should be aware of the serious potential risk associated with vaping.”

There have been twelve reports of pulmonary illness associated with vaping in Kings County, and an increasing number of similar illnesses related to vaping being reported nationwide.

Symptoms of vape-associated pulmonary (respiratory) injury (VAPI) can include shortness of breath, coughing, chest pain, nausea, fever, vomiting, or diarrhea.

E-cigarettes are battery-powered devices that individuals use to inhale an aerosol, which can contain nicotine (though not always), flavorings, and other chemicals. They often use a tank or cartridge to hold the liquid and can resemble traditional tobacco cigarettes, cigars, or pipes, or may look very different, such as those that resemble USB memory sticks.







La Capa Azul esta dirigido por Alejandra López, una directora, guionista y actriz nacida en San Juan, Puerto Rico. Especial para Vida en el Valle

Cortometrajes Latinos serán transmitidos por Cine Sony

La Asociación Nacional de Productores Independientes Latinos (NALIP por sus siglas en inglés) y el canal Cine Sony llevaron a cabo recientementeel concurso Voces Nuevas, donde talentos latinos emergentes del mundo del cine fueron premiados por sus cortometrajes al recibir nuevos recursos para crear nuevo contenido.

Los cortos ganadores y finalistas del concurso tendrán la oportunidad de ser vistos por audiencias de todo el país a través de Cine Sony a partir del 13 de octubre. El primer episodio será conformado por el cortometraje ganador llamado ‘La capa azul,’ al igual que por los finalistas ‘To Infinity’ y ‘Uno Por Uno: The Cuban Missile Crisis.’

Los demas cortos finalistas saldrán al aire en episodios con grupos de dos y tres una vez al mes durante el resto del 2019 y a principios del 2020.