Semana Binacional de Salud hace enfoque a la salud y bienestar de familias inmigrantes en el Valle

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the apportionment of $30 million in tobacco tax funds to 76 agencies throughout the state to battle the use of tobacco products by underaged persons.

“Tobacco is a serious threat to public health, especially to California’s youth,” said Becerra at an Oct. 1 press conference. “These grants will support local communities in enforcing the law and educating kids about the harms of tobacco products.”