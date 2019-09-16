ABC’s of your Health: Fresno area non-profit organizations take part of 2019 Voices of Health campaign

The 2019 Voices of Health competition is taking place across the United States in 20 cities areas including Fresno, where non-profits will be vying for prize money. Special to Vida en el Valle

Fresno area non-profit organizations are taking part in the friendly voting competition Aetna Voices of Health, which celebrates non-profit grassroots organizations across the country working to address social determinants of health in their communities.

The company’s 2019 Voices of Health competition is taking place in 20 cities areas or markets, where non-profits will be vying for prize money to help further their missions.

Participating cities include: New York City, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Fresno, Inland Empire (San Bernardino and Riverside), Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Houston; Jacksonville, Miami, Louisville, Lancaster, Philadelphia; Pittsburgh, King County, WA and Tacoma,

In each city between four to 10 organizations that bring positive change to their communities, inspire people, and make their community stronger were selected by an internal Aetna committee to participate in the competition, which began on Sept. 9 and goes through Oct. 13.

The Aetna ‘Voices of Health’ website features a one-minute video from each organization describing how the prize money would help it further its mission. Organizations will be able to advocate for votes in different ways, including sharing their videos through social media and other communication channels.

The finalist in Aetna’s 2019 Voices of Health for the Fresno area are:

▪ The Central California Asthma Collaborative (CCAC), which mission is to reduce the burden of asthma and other chronic conditions through education, intervention, policy analysis and advocacy, improving care, and reducing air and climate pollution in the eight counties of the San Joaquín Valley, where the health of every resident is its foremost concern.

CCAC was established in 2011 by a group of healthcare professionals to provide education and direct services, build regional capacity, and advocate for sensible policies to improve health through the prevention and management of chronic disease.

▪ Central California Food Bank, which is the Fresno region’s largest nonprofit organization focused solely on ending hunger. Its mission is to fight hunger by gathering and distributing food, engaging in partnerships that advance self-sufficiency, and providing community leadership on issues related to hunger. Through these efforts, the non-profit envision a hunger-free Central California.

▪ Marjaree Mason Center which supports and empowers adults and their children affected by domestic violence, while striving to prevent and end the cycle of abuse through education and advocacy. Marjaree Mason Center is Fresno County’s only dedicated provider of domestic violence shelter and support services, including education for victims and youth. Its vision is a community free of domestic violence.

▪ Exceptional Parents Unlimited, Inc. with the mission to strengthen and empower underserved and high-risk children and families facing extraordinary medical, developmental, and parenting challenges. Its vision is that children grow up in families in which their individual needs are met; their parents are healthy, have confidence in themselves and their ability to meet the needs of all family members, and are empowered to be successful in life and in parenting.

All organizations participating in this year’s Voices of Health competition, including CCAC, were selected in April, during a public nomination period.

Aetna will award $20,000 to the organization that receives the most online votes in its market.

Online voting will be available to the public until Oct. 13 at http://www.aetnavoicesofhealth.com/2019/fresno/

People can show their support to any of the four Fresno-area non-profit and vote today.

To learn more about Voices of Health or to vote, visit www.aetnavoicesofhealth.com