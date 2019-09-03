Special Naturalization Ceremony in Hanford / Sept. 3, 2019

Special naturalization ceremony at the Kings Country Library Hanford Branch on Sept. 3 where 22 people from 4 countries - Canada (1), India (2), México (14) and Philippines (5) - took oath to the United States to become new U.S. citizens.
Immigration Services officer Gurinder S. Johal during a special naturalization ceremony at the Kings Country Library Hanford Branch on Sept. 3 where 22 people from 4 countries - Canada (1), India (2), México (14) and Philippines (5) - took oath to the United States to become new U.S. citizens.
Dr. Marshall Lancaster, supervisory immigration services officer during a special naturalization ceremony at the Kings Country Library Hanford Branch on Sept. 3 where 22 people from 4 countries - Canada (1), India (2), México (14) and Philippines (5) - took oath to the United States to become new U.S. citizens.
Special naturalization ceremony at the Kings Country Library Hanford Branch on Sept. 3 where 22 people from 4 countries - Canada (1), India (2), México (14) and Philippines (5) - took oath to the United States to become new U.S. citizens.
Kings County Library director Natalie R. Rencher, during the special naturalization ceremony at the Kings Country Library Hanford Branch on Sept. 3 where 22 people from 4 countries - Canada (1), India (2), México (14) and Philippines (5) - took oath to the United States to become new U.S. citizens.
Congressman TJ Cox, D-Hanford, gave the keynote remarks during a special naturalization ceremony on Sept. 3 at the Kings Country Library Hanford Branch where 22 people from 4 countries- Canada (1), India (2), México (14) and Philippines (5) - took oath to become new U.S. citizens.
Dr. Marshall Lancaster, supervisory immigration services officer during a special naturalization ceremony at the Kings Country Library Hanford Branch on Sept. 3 where 22 people from 4 countries - Canada (1), India (2), México (14) and Philippines (5) - took oath to the United States to become new U.S. citizens.
Congressman TJ Cox, D-Hanford, gave the keynote remarks during a special naturalization ceremony on Sept. 3 at the Kings Country Library Hanford Branch where 22 people from 4 countries- Canada (1), India (2), México (14) and Philippines (5) - took oath to become new U.S. citizens.
Congressman TJ Cox, D-Hanford, gave the keynote remarks during a special naturalization ceremony on Sept. 3 at the Kings Country Library Hanford Branch where 22 people from 4 countries- Canada (1), India (2), México (14) and Philippines (5) - took oath to become new U.S. citizens.
Immigration Services officer Gurinder S. Johal during a special naturalization ceremony at the Kings Country Library Hanford Branch on Sept. 3 where 22 people from 4 countries - Canada (1), India (2), México (14) and Philippines (5) - took oath to the United States to become new U.S. citizens.
Congressman TJ Cox, D-Hanford, gave the keynote remarks during a special naturalization ceremony on Sept. 3 at the Kings Country Library Hanford Branch where 22 people from 4 countries- Canada (1), India (2), México (14) and Philippines (5) - took oath to become new U.S. citizens.
Congressman TJ Cox, D-Hanford, gave the keynote remarks during a special naturalization ceremony on Sept. 3 at the Kings Country Library Hanford Branch where 22 people from 4 countries- Canada (1), India (2), México (14) and Philippines (5) - took oath to become new U.S. citizens.
Congressman TJ Cox, D-Hanford, gave the keynote remarks during a special naturalization ceremony on Sept. 3 at the Kings Country Library Hanford Branch where 22 people from 4 countries- Canada (1), India (2), México (14) and Philippines (5) - took oath to become new U.S. citizens.
Congressman TJ Cox, D-Hanford, gave the keynote remarks during a special naturalization ceremony on Sept. 3 at the Kings Country Library Hanford Branch where 22 people from 4 countries- Canada (1), India (2), México (14) and Philippines (5) - took oath to become new U.S. citizens.
Congressman TJ Cox, D-Hanford, gave the keynote remarks during a special naturalization ceremony on Sept. 3 at the Kings Country Library Hanford Branch where 22 people from 4 countries- Canada (1), India (2), México (14) and Philippines (5) - took oath to become new U.S. citizens.
Congressman TJ Cox, D-Hanford, gave the keynote remarks during a special naturalization ceremony on Sept. 3 at the Kings Country Library Hanford Branch where 22 people from 4 countries- Canada (1), India (2), México (14) and Philippines (5) - took oath to become new U.S. citizens.
Congressman TJ Cox, D-Hanford, gave the keynote remarks during a special naturalization ceremony on Sept. 3 at the Kings Country Library Hanford Branch where 22 people from 4 countries- Canada (1), India (2), México (14) and Philippines (5) - took oath to become new U.S. citizens.
Congressman TJ Cox, D-Hanford, gave the keynote remarks during a special naturalization ceremony on Sept. 3 at the Kings Country Library Hanford Branch where 22 people from 4 countries- Canada (1), India (2), México (14) and Philippines (5) - took oath to become new U.S. citizens.
Congressman TJ Cox, D-Hanford, gave the keynote remarks during a special naturalization ceremony on Sept. 3 at the Kings Country Library Hanford Branch where 22 people from 4 countries- Canada (1), India (2), México (14) and Philippines (5) - took oath to become new U.S. citizens.
Congressman TJ Cox, D-Hanford, gave the keynote remarks during a special naturalization ceremony on Sept. 3 at the Kings Country Library Hanford Branch where 22 people from 4 countries- Canada (1), India (2), México (14) and Philippines (5) - took oath to become new U.S. citizens.
Congressman TJ Cox, D-Hanford, gave the keynote remarks during a special naturalization ceremony on Sept. 3 at the Kings Country Library Hanford Branch where 22 people from 4 countries- Canada (1), India (2), México (14) and Philippines (5) - took oath to become new U.S. citizens.
