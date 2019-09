Nuevos ciudadanos quieren hacer la diferencia en el país que les abrió as puertas

Read Next

Juliza Mondragón-Díaz, who grew up in a Madera neighborhood where gangs and crime were all too common, believes she can make a difference at a time when law enforcement is getting a black eye on social media.

“Now, there is a lot of negativity, especially on social media, from minorities,” said the 22-year-old Mondragón-Díaz after graduating from the State Center Police Academy on Aug. 23.