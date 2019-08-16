Taco lovers will be in paradise at Taco Truck Throwdown 9 at Chukchansi Park on Saturday

More than 30 taco truck vendors, musical groups, Mexican wrestling and more will be on hand from 3 p.m. until midnight the Taco Truck Thrown 9 at Chukchansi Park on Aug. 17. Vida en el Valle

Tacos, tacos, tacos everywhere!

But unlike ocean water, you can help yourself to as much as you’d like at Saturday’s (Aug. 17) when The Taco Capital of the World hosts Taco Truck Throwdown 9.

More than 30 taco truck vendors will take over Chukchansi Park from 3 p.m. to midnight. The Fresno Grizzlies will have taken their bats elsewhere so taco lovers won’t have to worry about keeping track of the game.

Entertainment starts at 3 p.m. with DJ 808 and continues throughout the day and evening, with Kumbia Kings headlining at 11:45 p.m.

Quintanilla y los Kumbia Kings (shown at Premios Billboard in 2013) will headline Taco Truck Throwdown 9 Saturday (Aug. 17) at Chukchansi Park. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

There will not be a taco-eating contest this time, following the death of a Grizzlies fan involved in a taco-eating contest earlier this week.

But there will be much more than just tacos.

Lucha Xtreme will take place throughout the event, with the first bouts starting at 4:45 p.m. and the final fights scheduled for 8:45 p.m.

Of course, tacos are the headliners all day long.

That means taco vendors will battle for bragging rights for best tacos as determined by a panel of judges. Taco lovers will weigh in with the People’s Choice Award.

Last year’s champion, El Mexicano, is expected to battle multiple winner El Premio Mayor.

Top competitors include newcomer 559 Street Tacos, Madera’s Los Girasoles (the 2011 winner which features homemade corn tortillas), and, Tacos Mazatlán.

You can enjoy vegan tacos from La Jacka Mobile, or fusion tacos from E’s Sol Food or Kerribb Flava.

Taco lovers will be in heaven when more than 30 taco truck vendors descend at Chukchansi Park starting at 3 p.m. Saturday for Taco Truck Throwdown 9. Vida en el Valle

Tacos lovers will not need vouchers to get their tacos. Those can still be purchased in advance, but won’t be necessary when ordering tacos. All tacos are $2.50 each.

Admission is $30 at FresnoGrizzlies.com or the Chukchansi Park box office.

An ultimate VIP ticket (admission, 20 taco vouchers, unlimited beer/soda/water at a private area, and taco delivery) goes for $199.

THE ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP

3 p.m.: DJ 808

3:30 p.m.: Teezzy Radio

4 p.m.: Down 4U

4:45 p.m.: Lucha Xtreme

5 p.m.: Cumbiatron

5:45 p.m.: Lucha Xtreme

6 p.m.: Teezzy Radio

6:45 p.m.: Lucha Xtreme

7 p.m.: La Marcha

7:45 p.m.: Lucha Xtreme

8 p.m.: Teezzy Radio

8:45 p.m.: Lucha Xtreme

9 p.m.: Too Short

9:30 p.m.: Teezzy Radio

9:45 p.m.: The Box

10:30 p.m.: Goodie Mob

11:15 p.m.: Cumbiatron

11:45 p.m.: Kumbia Kings