Estudio busca mejorar la calidad de vida de mujeres hispanohablante con cáncer de seno en zonas rurales

It was a friendly competition between sisters Kaylyn and Kimberly Nuño as both “galloped their horse” around the obstacle course setup inside the community center of the Goshen Village II Apartments complex where both live.

From Aug. 6-10, children who live in housing operated by Self-Help Enterprises were treated to a Cowboy Day Camp in the towns of Richgrove, Goshen, Parksdale near Madera and Del Rey near Sanger.