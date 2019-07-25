Poverello House CEO Cruz Ávila resigns his position

Poverello House executive director Cruz Ávila (here in 2016 unveiling the agency’s food truck that provides hot meals to rural residents) has stepped down from his post. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Cruz Ávila, who has served as chief executive officer of the Poverello House since 2013, has announced he will resign his position.

In a press release sent by the non-profit agency, Ávila said he will be serving in a chief executive role for “another local, community-minded organization.

“The Board of Directors is grateful for Cruz Ávila’s leadership as he helped guide Poverello House to a greater alignment with its mission of enriching the lives and spirits of all who pass our way,” said board co-chair Tom Ferdinandi in a statement.

The agency, which was founded in 1973, addresses homelessness, health, hunger and housing annually for thousands of Valley residents.

Under Ávila’s leadership, Poverello House raised funds to build a new warehouse, operations center and improved community housing on the Poverello House campus; helped launched MAP (Multi-Agency Access Program) Point at Poverello House, a centralized and integrated intake process that connects individuals and families facing housing, substance abuse, and physical and mental health challenges to supportive services, and partnered with local, state and federal government agencies to advocate for and secure funding for Poverello House programs and services.

A search for Ávila’s replacement is underway.