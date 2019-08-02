Mobile health clinic provides free diabetes health screenings and kidney care education throughout the state

Denise Rodríguez, of Fresno, was one of the many people who took advantage of the free screening to learn her kidney disease risk thanks to the DaVita Health Tour bus. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Denise Rodríguez was driving near the Kearney Palms Shopping Center on Fresno Street near Hwy 99 when she saw the DaVita Health Tour bus parked at the parking lot of the shopping center.

The mobile health clinic made a stop at the shopping center in Fresno on July 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to provide diabetes screening, including a finger-stick glucose test, as well as biometrics, including blood pressure, and a confidential review of those results.

Rodríguez was one of the many people who took advantage of the free screening to learn her kidney disease risk.

Rodríguez said that even though she doesn’t have diabetes, the disease runs in her family since her both of her parents have diabetes.

Just the day prior, the health tour bus made a stop at Sunnyside Swap Meet from 9 am to 3 p.m. to provide the same kind of diabetes screening and kidney care education in another part of Fresno.

Approximately 41 people, ages older than 18 years old, were screened at the swap meet on July 21 during the six hours the mobile health tour stop there, while approximately 25 people had signed up for their free diabetes screening within the first three hours of the stop at the shopping center.

Denise Rodríguez, of Fresno, was one of the many people who took advantage of the free screening to learn her kidney disease risk at the Kearney Palms Shopping Center on Fresno Street near Hwy 99 thanks to the DaVita Health Tour bus. The mobile health clinic made a stop at the shopping center in Fresno on July 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to provide diabetes screening, including a finger-stick glucose test. María G. Ortiz-Briones mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Depending of the city the bus is visiting, up to four people can be screen at the same time.

Stephanie Adams, home program manager for DaVita Fresno North at Home training, said they were offering free screenings because high blood pressure and diabetes are the two leading causes for kidney failure. If diagnosed early, it may be possible to slow down the progression of kidney disease or stop it altogether.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is estimated that 37 million adults aged 20 years and older in the nation– more than 15 percent of the adult population – have chronic kidney disease (CKD), which is the ninth leading cause of death in the United States. One in seven adults the country has CKD and may not know it because there are often no signs until later stages. One in three adults is at risk for developing CKD.

Adams said beside the screening, people also get educated about their risk of kidney disease.

“The main goal is to educate as many people as we can,” said Poursha Chatman, facility administrator for DaVita Palm Bluffs.

The DaVita Health Tour bus made a stop at a shopping center in Fresno on July 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to provide diabetes screening, including a finger-stick glucose test, as well as biometrics, including blood pressure, and a confidential review of those results. María G. Ortiz-Briones mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

DaVita Kidney Care, is traveling with its mobile health clinic offering free health screenings in 30 plus California communities this summer including Sacramento, Fresno, Merced and Bakersfield in the Central Valley.

The summer tour runs through September.

The DaVita Health Tour bus will make a stop in Merced on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the DaVita Dialysis Center on 3393 G Street, Ste. B in Merced.

“This is the third time in Fresno,” said Chatman.

The DaVita Health Tour bus made a stop in Fresno during the first round of the tour that took place between April and May.

Chatman said the stop at the Sunnyside Swap Meet aimed to reach out to the east side of the city of Fresno as well as Fresno County, while the stop at the shopping center on Fresno Street and Hwy. 99 tried to reach people living in west Fresno including areas west of Hwy 99 such as the town of Kerman.

The goal of the screenings is to help identify potential kidney disease risk factors by providing finger-stick glucose testing for diabetes, taking measurements such as blood pressure, height/weight/waist and body mass index (BMI), followed by a personal and confidential patient results review.

“We want to catch it early,” said Adams, adding that education is important for prevention of kidney disease.

To see other stops of the bus visit DaVita.com/HealthTour.