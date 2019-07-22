Helping feed those facing hunger one grocery bag at a time

The campaign ‘Independence from Hunger’ helps feed those facing hunger one grocery bag at a time. Grocery Outlet

When many families living in the Central Valley experience food insecurity, the campaign ‘Independence from Hunger’ helps feed those facing hunger one grocery bag at a time.

The Independence from Hunger food drive to combat food insecurity lunched by Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in conjunction with local food banks through out the Valley aims to help needy families in the area.

The month-long campaign, which is on its ninth consecutive year, collects cash donations and pre-made bags of nonperishable foods in-store at Grocery Outlet’s 320 locations nationwide that will be distributed directly to local food agencies across the country including Catholic Diocese of Fresno Charities and Sons of American Legion Post 509 in the Fresno area.

Each of the independently owned and operated Grocery Outlet have partnered locally to bring the community together in providing families nutritious food.

Besides Fresno, Grocery Outlet is partnering in the area of Kern with The Mission at Kern County; In King’s County Grocery Outlet is working with Heroes Dreams while in Tulare County is partnering with The Salvation Army in Porterville y St. Anne’s Food Bank and the Visalia Rescue Mission.

In Merced area, the campaign will benefit Catholic Charities; in Stockton its partner is Stockton/San Joaquin Emergency Food Bank; while in Stanislaus county the campaign will benefit Our Lady of Fatima in Modesto and St.Vincent de Paul in east Modesto.

“At Grocery Outlet, our main focus is offering value and giving back to our local communities. Each year, our success in doing so through IFH has grown due to the commitment of our employees, owner-operators and charitable partners,” said Eric Lindberg, CEO at Grocery Outlet, Inc. “As we continue to grow as an organization, our goal is to leverage our presence in order to expand the awareness and success of the Independence From Hunger campaign.”

According to the USDA’s latest analysis of Food Insecurity in America, 15 million households suffer limited access to food sources and suffer from food insecurity.

One in six Latino households suffers from food insecurity and one in four Latino children faces the risk of food insecurity, according to the organization Feeding America.

People in the valley can contribute in the various ways when participating in the Independence from Hunger food drive:

Give $5, get $5. Donate $5 or more in a single transaction in-store or online and you will receive a coupon for $5 off a future purchase of $25 or more.

Pick up a pre-made bag that is complete with an assortment of groceries selected by the local food agency and then place it in a collection bin at the front of the store.

Donate online by visiting Grocery Outlet.com/Donate. Online donations support the San Francisco bay area community through Grocery Outlet’s partnership with Alameda County Community Food Bank.

Since its launch in 2011, the Independence from Hunger campaign efforts have collected more than $5 million nationwide.