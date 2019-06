Gobierno planea una operación para deportar a más familias de indocumentados

Read Next

The first time Valerie Alcaráz walked into the Saroyan Theatre for the Miss California Competition last year, she cried.

“When you reach the goal you’ve been working for half your life, it’s indescribable. Going to Miss California, being in Fresno and standing on the Saroyan stage was everything I hoped it was ever going to be,” recalled Alcaráz, who returns to the competition this week.