Hurtado gets $15 million to help improve region’s drinking water

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, at a January event, has come up with $15 million to address water supply problens in the Valley. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

When she sat on the Sanger City Council, Melisssa Hurtado would often hear about the plight of about 80 residents in nearby Tombstone Territory who were having problems with their private well water supply.

Tombstone residents – like thousands other throughout the San Joaquín Valley, mostly minority and poor – rely on bottled water because their well water exceeded the state standard for nitrates.

“We buy all the necessary food for our children and we buy the (bottled) water. But that might mean we buy less food for our children,” a resident of the unincorporated community told UPI in 2017.

Last week Hurtado, now a state Senator representing the 14th District, secured a one-time investment of $15 million from state general funds to address failing water systems in the southern Central Valley.

“Access to clean drinking water is one of the main reasons why I chose to run for office,” said Hurtado. “One million-plus people don’t have access to safe, clean drinking water and this issue disproportionately affects my community, often keeping me up at night.”

The state funds includes $1 million that will be used to help connect Tombstone residents to Sanger’s water system.

Other funds will be used to help residents in Selma, Stratford, Arvin, Porterville, Del Rey, Alpaugh and Dinuba, among others. The biggest chunk – $3 million – will go to Sanger to repair a water tank and to bring a 10th water well online.

Hurtado convinced Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins to free up the money to address an issue that community leaders from underrepresented communities have been battling for decades.

Hurtado credited those efforts.

“It’s incredibly important to be involved and active,” she said. “Our local community leaders and activists have dedicated countless hours to elevating the issues. This win is a result of their effort throughout the years, and I encourage our communities to continue raising their voices.”

Two weeks ago, farmworker icon Dolores Huerta joined dozens of other Valley residents at the state Capitol to lobby for state help in addressing problems with drinking water in rural communities throughout the state.

“It took local community leaders and activists who elevated these issues to a state and federal level, and it took great leaders who are committed to listening and empowering underrepresented voices,” said Hurtado.

Newsom and Atkins, Hurtado said, realize that “an economy that leaves an entire region behind isn’t a sustainable economy. And, it starts with our most basic human needs: Access to clean drinking water.”

The $15 million will not be enough to address all of the Valley’s drinking water needs, Hurtado acknowledged.

“The lack of safe and clean drinking water remains a problem for families in our district,” she said. “Significant investment is still needed to install new wells and system in communities throughout Senate District 14.”

Sanger city manager Tim Chapa said the $1 million for Tombstone will help, but won’t be enough to hook up Tombstone residents to Sanger’s water system. That price tag is between $3 million and $5 million, he said.

However, the money can be used to leverage other funds to complete the project, said Chapa.

“We at least get the project moving forward,” said Chapa, who is working with Self Help Enterprises and Tombstone residents on the project.

Chapa was also happy with the funds that Sanger will receive. The city of 27,000 will be able to complete a water tank project that triples the city’s water storage capacity, and bring another well online.

“The last 4-5 years during the drought, we have had significant water pressure issues during the summer,” said Chapa.

The city relies entirely on water wells for its 6,786 water connections for residential, multi-family, commercial and industrial users.

The funds are in the state budget bill, which Newsom is expected to sign.