New medical office to offer primary, specialty care and more services in the Valley

Leaders from both health care systems held a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony on May 30, to celebrate the office. Community and business leaders participated in the ceremony, which included a tour of the state-of-the-art facility. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

A new, expanded medical office from Adventist Health in the Central Valley and Valley Children’s Healthcare is now offering services for both adults and children, including primary and specialty care as well as maternal-fetal care, dental, laboratory and pharmacy services.

The Fowler medical office is a joint collaboration between Adventist Health in the Central Valley and Valley Children’s Healthcare.

Leaders from both health care systems held a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony on May 30, to celebrate the office. Community and business leaders participated in the ceremony, which included a tour of the state-of-the-art facility.

“This partnership has grown over the years, and the collaboration between Valley Children’s and Adventist Health continues to focus on improving the clinical quality and continuity of care for kids,” said Todd Suntrapak, president and CEO of Valley Children’s Healthcare, one of the largest pediatric healthcare networks in the nation.

Valley Children’s Healthcare provides Central California’s high-quality, comprehensive care exclusively for children, from before birth to young adulthood serving more than 1.3 million children in its 12-county service area.

Some of the features of the 46,000-square-foot medical office include an open-air life center, an indoor play area and a 4.5-acre public community park.

The project, which broke ground in March 2017, cost $34 million and added approximately 26 jobs to the Fowler economy. It’s part of the healthcare networks effort to continue to expand their partnership to improve access to high-quality care for families, closer to where they live, by combining Valley Children’s expertise in pediatric care with Adventist Health’s experience in rural and adult healthcare.

The two not-for-profit organizations purchased property together in 2014 on the east side of Freeway 99, near the Merced Avenue off ramp in Fowler to build the medical plaza and improve access to high-quality care for families living in rural areas.

“This beautiful office is the result of Adventist Health’s and Valley Children’s shared calling to provide excellent care to patients,” said Andrea Kofl, president of Adventist Health in the Central Valley. “We are privileged to be in this community, offering high-quality care.”

The office started seeing patients June 3 and will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Appointments may be made by calling (559) 834-1614.

The two healthcare networks worked together to bring more pediatricians and pediatric specialists to rural communities and expanded neonatal intensive care services in Kings County. The Children’s pediatric neonatal intensive care unit in Hanford expanded from four to six beds when Adventist Health opens its new Family Birth Center in Hanford in 2016.