Firebaugh High graduates collected about $1 million in scholarships

Firebaugh High School graduate and valedictorian Natalie Arias during the commencement ceremony on Thursday at Eagle Stadium.

There was so much to celebrate at Firebaugh High School commencement ceremony on Thursday that not even a windy night would change that at Eagle Stadium.

For starters, this year’s senior class collected approximately $1 million dollars in scholarship money.

Then for the first time in school history, six students also graduated with an associated college degree.

“I am honored to announce the next group of graduates,” said learning director Betty Carmona. “These individuals have worked diligently throughout middle school and high school to successfully graduate from West Hills Community College with their degrees.”

Those students were Makenna Brianne Allen, Mirayah Gonzales, Alexa Maria González, Marissa Gutiérrez, José Manuel Ochoa III and Jesús Antonio Velázquez.

The celebration also included words of encouragement by school principal Anthony Catalán.

“Michael Jordan stated that ‘some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, and others make it happen.’ To the class of 2019… you have made it through the first achievement in your young lives,” said Catalán, who is on his third year as principal.

“After today, some of you will go to work, some will go to college, some will serve our country and enroll in the military,” Catalán added. “Whatever path that life takes you, you will be sure to encounter obstacles. I hope that each of you will remember what you have been taught as Eagles and strive to make it happen.”

“I am so proud of each and every one of you and your commitment to your educational goals,” said school principal Anthony Catalán, who recognized the parents of the graduating seniors for their roles in their students’ lives.

Catalán not only recognized parents but also teachers and district’s board members – Eliseo Gamiño, Ronnie Parker, Abel Serrano, Gilbert Coelho and president Fernando Campa – for their commitment to the students.

Firebaugh High School graduate during the commencement ceremony on Thursday at Eagle Stadium.

“The role of a teacher is a very trusted and honorable position. In Firebaugh, we are so lucky to have had amazing teachers mold our student’s lives,” Catalán said. “Thank you to each and every one of you that made an impact on our students lives.”

Catalán added “our district is led by five members of our community who sacrifice their time and energy to insuring that our students get the best education that fits our community.”

Catalán thanks the graduating Class of 2019 for “an amazing year full of memories that I will cherish forever.”