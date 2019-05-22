Arámbula found innocent in child abuse case

Assemblyman Joaquín Arámbula, surrounded by family, including his wife, Elizabeth, in white, and attorneys Michael Aed and Margarita Martinez-Baly at right, makes a statement to the media, after being found not guilty in his misdemeanor child abuse trial. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula – following a nine-day trial that found him not guilty of misdemeanor child abuse – declared it is time to move on with his job representing the 31st District.

“It is time for me to do what I do best as a father: To sit and play with my (three) girls on the ground, to tuck them into bed tonight, to read them a story and let them know that their family loves them and will always love them,” the 42-year-old Democrat said in a news conference last Thursday after a jury deliberated for five hours before finding him not guilty of charges that he bruised his oldest daughter’s head while disciplining her last Decemeber.

Arámbula took a leave from his Assembly job in March when charges were filed against him. He was elected in 2016 in a special election following the resignation of Assemblymember Henry T. Perea, who took a lobbying job.

The trial had political undertones, with the Fresno County Republican Party calling for Arámbula to resign upon his arrest. Latino community leaders saw the case as something that would have never gone to court had the defendant not been a Latino.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp and Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer brushed aside those notions.

“This case is not about a parent’s right to discipline,” Smittcamp told The Fresno Bee. “It’s not about spanking. It’s not about politics or reputation. It’s about an injury to a 7-year-old child’s head.”

Dyer, at a press conference on an unrelated matter, expressed support for the officers who arrested Arámbula.

“I can promise you that there was absolutely no political motivation on my part or on the part of the district attorney. It was simply being the voice of the child,” said Dyer.

Arámbula, who spoke in front of his lawyer’s office minutes after the 3:30 p.m. verdict, thanked the jury for its work.

“I trusted in the system and today you have restored my faith,” he said. “Thank you for recognizing that I am a good father and that I did nothing to harm my daughter.”

Arámbula, who was flanked by his wife and his parents during the 2-minute press conference in which he did not take questions, asked the media to put the episode behind.

“Please, let today’s verdict be the end of this chapter,” he said. “Now, I am off to be with my wife and children, to be a family without accusations of any wrongdoing.”

Arámbula alluded to concerns he had about the charges.

“I know that there are still problems in our criminal justice system, and that everyone needs to be treated equally and fairly,” he said. “And that we need to ensure that the scales of justice are balanced.

“You can be sure that I will be working on that in the state Legislature.”

Arámbula said he planned on “returning to work on Monday.”

“To my constituents in the 31st Assembly District, I will always fight for you. I will continue to proudly serve you in the state Legislature and will carry your voices to Sacramento to make sure you are heard,” said Arámbula.

Arámbula faced charges after school workers noticed a bruise on the girl’s temple in early December. The girl provided various reasons for the bruise, from a hit to a grasp.

The defense of Margarita Martínez-Baly and Michael Aed focused on their client as being a loving father who has never exhibited violence toward any of his three daughters.