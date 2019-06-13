Coca-Cola Scholar Andy García wants to make a difference in the Valley by becoming a doctor

Adversity early in his life made the 17-year-old Coca-Cola Scholar Andy García think about what career paths he wanted to pursue in the future. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

When Andy García was in elementary school, his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in her early 30s.

That adversity early in his life made the 17-year-old Coca-Cola Scholar think about what career paths he wanted to pursue in the future.

García, who graduated with a grade point average of 4.34 on May 31 from Granite Hills High School in Porterville, wants to go into the medical field and make a difference in people who have been diagnosed with cancer.

He was one of the two Coca-Cola scholars in the Central Valley selected to receive a $20,000 scholarship, money he will save to use for medical school.

He also received a $40,000 scholarship from Southern California Edison, plus a few local ones.

“I am super grateful for the wonderful organizations that selected me as a scholarship recipient,” García said. “I know it’s going to be a big help for my family.”

García said his parents immigrated from Michoacán, México and have worked in agriculture. His dad currently works in a dairy while his mom doesn’t work now because of her health.

In the fall, García, will be attending UCLA and study physiological science as his mayor.

“I want to go into medicine,” said García, adding that he wants to study the effects of environmental issues on cancer.

“I’ve been thinking about different career paths,” García said. “I always wanted to be a doctor. But specifically, my mom has battled cancer before so… it made a big impact of what I want to do.”

For the past 12 years, García said he has seen his mother, who is now 44, battle cancer a few times.

“Started when she was 32,” said García, who founded his own club in high school – Grizzlies Fight Cancer because of his mother fighting cancer.

García said before he wanted to study every aspect of cancer but now he wants to narrow it down to how the environment comes to play in terms of people getting cancer.

García said knowing his mother had cancer as a young child affected him in several ways including how he performed at school.

“I knew I had to overcome that because in order to become a doctor you need to be successful academically,” García said. “Through my mother’s battles of cancer, I had to learn to overcome the obstacles and perform well academically because that is the only way to get to the next level of medical school and ultimately becoming a doctor.”

Born and raised in Porterville, García is the middle child in his family and the first one to go to college. His older brother, who is 24, graduated high school and is now trying to go back into studying and enroll in a community college. His younger brother is 14 and will be a freshman next school year.

García is considering UCLA and Stanford as possibilities for medical school options, adding that UCLA is a great research school.

García said he applied to eight university with UCLA and UC Berkley being his top choices.

“I am really happy with my decision,” García said of selecting UCLA and only being two and a half hours away from home. “It’s a beautiful campus.”

García kept himself very busy during his high school years being involved in band, academic decathlon, playing football, track, tennis, as well as several clubs on campus such as CSF, Rotary Interact, and Z Club.

As the founder of the Grizzlies Fight Cancer, García said wanted to make an impact in the lives of cancer patients in the community.

“We spread cancer awareness and secure material resources for my community cancer treatment center,” García said, adding that they also did a blanket drive that were donated to the center and did also a chemo care basket project also for the cancer treatment center.

“I’ve seen how much people, specially in my community are affected by it and how something as small as a blanket or chemo care basket can light up the cancer patients’ day and can make an impact, can motivate them to keep fighting against the disease,” García said, adding that he was glad he was able to give back to his community and help cancer patients.

After medical school, García said he would like to come back to the Valley and help cancer patience here since the need for medical professional is big in the area.