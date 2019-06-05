Fresno City College’s top graduate: From gangs, drugs to salvation as single mother of five

Single mother Victoria L. Rocha had four of her five children show up for the May 16 dean’s medallion ceremony at Fresno City College where she also won the President Tony Cantú President's Medallion. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Life for Victoria Rocha seemed destined for failure right from the start.

Growing up in the drug- and gang-infested eastside of Bakersfield, she was 11 years old when she began messing with drugs and gangs.

“It was the norm for my neighborhood,” she recalled. “You’re either in drugs or gangs or move out. I chose drugs and gangs.”

By the time she was 18, she got busted by the cops for a home invasion and spent a year in the Kern County Jail. Six months after she was freed, she ended up going to state prison for the same offense.

“It was to feed my drug habit, and something we all did for fun,” said Rocha, who was the only girl in the gang.

She was 21 years old and in prison when she had the first of five children. She reunited with her son upon her release, met someone she thought was a nice man, had four other children and stayed sober for six years.

That relationship lasted 10 years, and Rocha went back to the destructive habit. Her parents stepped in and cared for her children while she went in and out of jail multiple times.

Victoria Rocha takes part in the Fresno City College graduation ceremony May 24 at Selland Arena. MARTÍN SOLÍS Special to Vida en el Valle

Six years ago, she stood before Fresno County Superior Court Judge Alan Simpson on another drug-related charge. At the time, she was a meth addict.

“I believe in you,” the judge told Rocha.

That was enough for Rocha to change her lifestyle. She enrolled in Program Evangel Home, a sustained recovery residence for women that served as her home for three years. Upon her release, at the age of 31, she decided to go back to school.

“It was difficult. I had just gotten the kids back,” she said. “They were trying to transition into living with me. I was trying to transition to being a mother, a sober mother.”

So far, so good.

On June 16, Rocha will chalk up six years of sobriety.

Redemption for her came last month when she was named winner of the Tony Cantú President’s Medallion as the top graduate from Fresno City College’s Class of 2019.

“I’m still surprised,” said Rocha, who graduated with a 3.49 GPA. “I was caught off guard.”

As she listened to the stories of eight other dean’s medallion recipients (including a still-homeless woman who found salvation in flamenco guitar, and a son of farmworkers who battled his sexual identity), she figured someone else would receive the award named after the late FCC president.

“Never in a million years did I think they were going to pick me,” said Rocha, who is headed to Fresno State in the fall to major in social work.

Renee Clift, an instructor in the college’s Social Sciences Division, praised Rocha’s drive.

“Your modeling is the most valuable instrument of influence, at your disposal, to inspire your children and others whom you will serve,” Clift told her.

Rocha, the second child of six born in Bakersfield, would constantly run away from home. When her parents divorced, “I kind of just moved out.”

Victoria L. Rocha won the dean’s medallion from the Social Sciences Division. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

She stopped going to school, and bounced from one friend’s house to another.

When her father remarried (a woman) and moved to Fresno to be with his new wife, Rocha followed. So did her habit of car thefts and burglaries.

“I kind of reverted to what I knew,” she explained.

Rocha wants to be a drug counselor who can help others.

“I want to be a good member of society, contribute to society and help those in similar situations,” said Rocha, who works with Project Rebound and All of Us or None, programs at Fresno State and Fresno City College, respectively, that help former convicts in their educational endeavors.

She works part-time at her church, and has been active with the FCC Human Services Student Association.

Rocha believes she would have gone down a different path had she had someone to guide her. That is why she constantly talks to her children – ages 15, 13, 12, 10 and 8, four of them boys – about avoiding the path she took.

“I would hate for them to follow in my footsteps or make the mistakes I’ve made,” said Rocha. “It’s an eye-opener because it’s the reality of this world.”

She keeps her children active in her church “so they know there is a higher power and God is with them at all times.”

“It’s the things I didn’t have when I was growing up.”

Rocha looks beyond her kids. She wants to reach other children who are battling addiction. “I want to try to catch them young, be a mentor for them.”