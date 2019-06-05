Great memories for the Edison High Class of 2019

The commencement ceremony for Edison High School on Tuesday, June 4 at Save Mart Center. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

The Edison High School commencement ceremony was full of great memories for the 560 graduating seniors of the Class of 2019.

Memories such as being the Fresno County Academic Decathlon champions or having their senior percussionist and color guard team taking first place in the South Valley Winter Arts Association and always sharing being Edison Tigers.

“Memories like these are the ones we should be celebrating our whole lives, knowing that our class is exceptional in the arts, sports and academic departments of our school,” said Evan Marez, senior class president.

“Our journey doesn’t end here, it’s only the start of another chapter in our lives,” said Teresa Ávila, senior class treasurer.

“Every single one of us has a bright future ahead of us, we are the future of becoming engineers, doctors, teachers, surgeons, entrepreneurs. One by one, each of us will make a positive change,” added Aling Vang, senior class secretary.

Principal José L. Muñoz recognized family and friends of the graduates for their love and support that help the students get to where they are here today.

This year Edison High had an impressive 75 valedictorians, and during the commencement ceremony on Tuesday (June 4) at Save Mart Center, 15 summa cum laude valedictorians (the highest academic achievement possible) were recognized by Muñoz.

Those valedictorians earned the highest-grade point average possible, 4.32 which mean they have received straight As and participated in numerous advanced placement and honors courses.

Among those 15 was Julisa Gaytán who will be attending the UC Berkeley where she hopes to pursue a degree in biological sciences, David Pérez, who hopes to become a member of the U.S. Marine Corps and Stephanie Ruiz, who will be attending Fresno State and major in environmental science.

When asked the question “how do you summarized a class of over 500 students, each one with entirely unique experiences?” valedictorian speaker Kacey Pitcher added, “Edison is a school known for its diversity. We are a combination of multiple races, cultures, and identities. We are an endless list of talents and interests.”

“We are a diverse group, a community that avoids conformity. Just as none of us have had the exact same experience, there is no other student anywhere else that knew what is like to attend here,” said Pitcher, adding “we are a class of doers.”

Pitcher said the Class of 2019 is “resilient” and wants to “work to improve not only our school but our community and the world as a whole.”

Muñoz wanted the graduating class to remember that their “next phase in your life will test your grit and capacity to navigate college and career success. Your decisions moving forward will influence the quality of life for your future.”

“Class of 2019 do not underestimate your ability to take charge of your future,” Muñoz added. “You are primed for life and all that it brings you. From this point forward, you are Tiger for Life.”

Muñoz urged students to “be an original and set the standards high,” for their actions to “speak louder than your words, have integrity and passion for the things that you love.”

“Always remember that more connects us than separate us. It matters not your gender, your ethnic or religious background, your orientation or your social status,” he said. “Our struggles in this world are similar and the lessons to overcome those struggles and to move forward, changing ourselves and the world around us, will apply equally to all.”