Emotions, happiness at Fresno State migrant graduation ceremony

Fabiola Gómez-Delgado, who earend a bachelor’s degree in sociology, group hugs her parents and her boyfriend.
Yasmín Acosta earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies.
Yvette Ruiz of Hanford earned her master’s degree in student affairs and college counseling.
Maraylee Gordillo Herrejón of Reedley earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies.
José Daniel Gómez Martínez of Shafter earned his master’s degree in student affairs and college counseling.
Feliciano Joya of Fresno earned his master’s degree in social work.
José Daniel Gómez Martínez hugs his grandmother after earning his master’s degree in student affairs and college counseling.
Denise López of Watsonville earned her master’s degree in social work.
Jacqueline Cortez earned her bachelor’s degree in liberal studies.
Germaine Ricablanca gets emotional as she talks about the support from her parents. She will be going to pharmacy school.
Karla Vásquez Castro earned her bachelor’s degree in liberal studies.
Yolanda Millán-Apolonio earned her bachelor’s degree in art. She has been a prolific painter of the farmworker life.
Diana Jacobo-Rodríguez earend her bachelor’s degree in health science.
Iván Ceballos Madrigal takes a selfie with fellow graduates.
Migrant students at Fresno State graduated at a rate 14 percent higher than the regular rate.
Beatriz Adriana Sandoval Morado graduated from Fresno State with a bachelor degree in construction management.
Julissa Villa earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology.
Fabiola Gómez-Delgado earend a bachelor’s degree in sociology.
Sergio Bautista of Madera earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Manuel Alfaro of Avenal – with his parents José Ledesma and María Salud Alfaro, and a nephew –earned his bachelor’s degree in English education.
Mónica Gordillo Herrejón of Reedley earned a bachelor’s degree in Spanish.
A graduate sends a message on top of her mortar board.
Yolanda Guerrero earned her master’s degree in social work.
Gerardo Gómez of Hanford, with his mother Valentina Delgado, earned his master’s degree in student affairs and college counseling.
A graduate sends a message on top of his mortar board.
Roberto Maqueda Gutiérrez, who was 8 years old when he arrived from México, earned his master’s degree in student affairs and college counseling.
Jazmín Aviles of Madera earned her master’s degree in student affairs and college counseling.
Julia Camacho-Vargas of Kerman earned her bachelor’s degree in social work.
Jéssica Acevedo earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Dr. Tamera Pullins, Fresno State associate vice president for Student Success Services, congratulated the graduates.
Iván Ceballos Madrigal, a graduate of Moanche High School, earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology.
