He dislikes asparagus, but loves the taste of education

Ángel Reyna began his stint as president of the Madera Community College Center this week. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Ángel Reyna believes he has found the perfect home at Madera Community College Center, which is expected to become a full-blown community college next year.

First, the campus nestled in among vineyards just south of Madera and west of Madera Ranchos is similar to what the son of migrant farmworkers grew up with in the state of Washington.

Second, the heavily Latino enrollment is exactly the demographic that the 43-year-old native of Armería, Colima, México wants to help.

Third, the unexpected rain during the 2019 commencement for the Madera and Oakhurst centers is something the newly minted president is used to.

Gema Mosqueda gets congratulated by Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro at the 2019 commencement at the Madera Community College Center. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Reyna began his position this week, and Thursday’s graduation ceremony in the rain was his first public appearance – although he did keep a low profile.

Reyna, the youngest of seven children, knew he wanted to become a teacher as a freshman at Mabton High School, small school in the ag-rich Yakima Valley (he graduated third in a class of 32).

“I would tend to get done with some of the school work a little faster than others,” said Reyna. “That’s when I knew I wanted to be a teacher.”

When the Washington State graduate taught for a couple of years, he figured out he could have a greater impact by making changes as an administrator.

“That’s why I went down that path,” said Reyna earlier this week. He has wanted to become a community college president.

Reyna served as vice president of instruction at Renton Technical College and dean of workforce education at Walla Walla Community College.

Seven-year-old Sofía Salcedo holds up a poster of her mother, Esmeralda Salcedo, while her grandfather, Mario Molina, holds her up during the 2019 commencement at the Madera Community College Center. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

He figures that experience, plus three years as councilmember and three more as mayor of his hometown, has prepared him for his new role. He was appointed by the governor to the Washington State Board of Health, on which he served for four years.

“It was a great learning experience. It allowed me to develop a thick skin and navigate through politics,” said Reyna, who has four children, all grown except for a soon-to-be three-year-old..

He is currently working on his doctorate in organizational leadership at Northeastern University-Seattle.

The thoughts of childhood friends who dropped out of school or went to work instead of pursuing higher education drives Reyna.

“A lot of them dropped out or went to work. We were all poor. No one likes to be poor. Some joined gangs and other things,” said Reyna. “My parents always kept me busy, intentionally. They kept me away from that.

“Some of my friends who dropped out were intellectually smarter than I was. They just didn’t have the vision or support.”

A graduate hams it up for a selfie on Thursday following the 2019 commencement at the Madera Community College Center. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

His parents, who never went past the third grade in México, emphasized the importance of education so that their children would not have to be migrant workers their entire lives.

Six of their seven children have either a college degree or a certificate (an older daughter stayed in México until recently). The parents have a nurse, a sheriff’s deputy, a landscape company owner, an elementary school teacher and a federal worker in their ranks.

Not bad for a family that migrated from Colima, México to the Yakima Valley where a relative worked. Reyna, who was four years old at the time, recalls the family stayed briefly in California but doesn’t remember if it was to work for awhile or just a short stay.

Reyna, who was too young to help his family out, was six when he was charged with the small task of moving the water while the family harvested asparagus. He picked up a knife and began cutting the asparagus stalks.

Adriana Gonzales was recognized during the 2019 commencement at the Madera Community College Center. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

“I never looked back,” said Reyna, who worked alongside his family harvesting asparagus, apples and cherries in the Yakima Valley before moving into the Skagit Valley to pick blueberries, strawberries and cucumbers.

To this day, Reyna has a dislike for asparagus. “I don’t like the taste,” he said. “But I like cherries and strawberries.”

Reyna is looking forward to his new job.

“This, to me, looks like the Yakima Valley,” he said. “It’s obviously different crops, outside of grapes. The people that we’re serving have the same challenges. I wanted to be in a community where I represented the students that I serve.”

For most of his educational career, Reyna “didn’t see somebody who looked like me.”

“Therefore, I could never imagine the possibilities of what I could be,” said Reyna, who wants to be role model for others. “I’m hopeful that even it’s one or two students who say, ‘Hey, if he could do it, I can too.’”