Pharmacy graduates ready to make an impact on the Central Valley

Throughout her four years at California Health Sciences University, Leticia Ordóñez not only demonstrated consistent involvement in pharmacy community service but also significant participation in a service-based organization, both in a cross-cultural setting.

Ordóñez, a pharmacy graduate, is ready to make an impact in the field of health care.

Ordóñez was one of the 54 Doctor of Pharmacy students who graduated from California Health Science University College of Pharmacy on May 18 during a graduation ceremony at Clovis Hills Community Church.

University Founders and leadership, state and local dignitaries, local leaders, university partners, as well friend and family celebrated the accomplishments of the Class of 2019.

The Clovis-base university graduated its second cohort of Doctor of Pharmacy students. The CHSU College of Pharmacy opened in 2014 and graduated its first class of 62 Doctor of Pharmacy students in May 2018.

According the university officials more than 60 percent of their students are from the Central Valley, with the majority of their graduates working in the Central Valley as licensed pharmacists.

Other graduates included Rosa De La Paz, Jennifer Vanessa Leyva, Johnathan Daniel López, Matthew López who graduated Summa Cum Laude, and Gabriel Negrete.

Of the 2019 graduating class, 88 percent are from California, and 58 percent of those are from the Central Valley. In addition, 20 percent of the class are the first generation in their family to attend college.

The ceremony included hooding of the graduates, presentation of diplomas and reciting the ‘Oath of a Pharmacist’ by the class led by Dr. David Fuentes, executive associate Dean for the College of Pharmacy, and read the class ‘Pledge of Professionalism,’ led by Dr. Lina See Vang.

Ordóñez, who either intends to practice in the Central Valley or any other underserved area, won the Value Award for Diversity, one of 10 awards given.

There were eight Value Awards presented to graduates, one CHSU Champion Award, and one Granville Homes Outstanding Graduate Award.

CHSU is the first university of its kind in the Central Valley and offers a local option for doctoral programs to help remedy the shortage of health care services offered in the Valley.

The university plans to open up to 10 post-baccalaureate colleges to train health care professionals in the coming years.