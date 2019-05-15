ABC’s of your Health: Rural communities continue to benefit from Fresno State Community Health Mobile Unit

Sonia Lara, a Parlier resident, receives a free health exam by Fresno State Nursing students Khawyn Whitney, on left, and Alexis DeBoer at the Parlier Community Center on Sept. 1, 2015. The Fresno State School of Nursing Community Health Mobile Unit offers free health services to residents living in rural communities. VIDA EN EL VALLE

For the past four years the Fresno State Community Health Mobile Unit has visited underserved communities like Parlier, Dinuba, Reedley, Sanger and Kerman to offer free health services to residents of those rural towns in the Valley.

The unit, coordinated by Fresno State School of Nursing faculty and students, has served more than 5,000 individuals throughout the region who do not have readily available access to health care since the program was launched in fall 2015 with Dr. Kathi Rindahl, assistant professor in the School of Nursing spearheading the program in conjunction with Dr. Cyndi Guerra, also an assistant professor in the School of Nursing.

Back then the unit started traveling ten times to rural areas in the county during the fall of 2015 semester providing free services to those communities that don’t have readily available access to health care. Those visits had at least double during the Spring 2019 semester to provide services such flu shots, diabetes testing, blood pressure screenings and health assessments among many services offered to the public.

Since the program was implemented, the mobile unit has evolved to include collaborative learning opportunities for students throughout Fresno State, including those in the College of Arts and Humanities, whose Spanish majors provide translation services, and the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, whose dietetics students provide nutritional information, according to university officials.

When translated into numbers, nearly 600 students from Fresno State have completed more than 200,000 service-learning hours through the mobile unit, which makes about 20-25 visits per semester, to rural areas throughout the Central Valley region, according to university officials.

In January, the Community Health Mobile Unit received a gift of $150,000 from Chevron and in just last month, Saint Agnes Medical Center contributed $250,000 to mobile health unit which would be able to serve not only more clients, but more students would be able to gain clinical skills thanks to the donation.

According to the university, the recent gift brings Saint Agnes’ total contribution to the mobile unit to $375,000 within the last two-plus years.

“It’s wonderful to see so many Fresno County residents benefiting from its medical services, particularly those who might not otherwise have access,” said Nancy Hollingsworth, Saint Agnes Medical Center president and CEO in a statement. “Additionally, the clinic is giving local nursing students invaluable real-world experience. It’s truly a win-win, and Saint Agnes is thrilled to be part of such a worthwhile project.”