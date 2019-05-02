10 things you should know about presidential candidate Julián Castro

San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro met with UC Merced students during an April 2014 visit. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Earlier this week, Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro briefly broke from a crowded field of about 20 hopefuls when he called for U.S. Attorney General William Barr to resign or face impeachment.

“Attorney General Barr willfully misled the American people to cover up attempted crimes by Donald Trump. He should resign his position or face an impeachment inquiry immediately,” Castro tweeted on Monday night.

Friday (May 3), Castro will the first 2020 presidential candidate to visit Fresno when he gives the keynote speech at a Fresno County Democratic Party fundraiser that has sold out.

The 44-year-old Castro has served as secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Obama administration and has served as mayor of San Antonio.

In 2014, a few months before being tabbed as HUD secretary, Castro spoke at UC Merced.

Here are 10 things you should know about Castro, based on his book ‘An Unlikely Journey: Waking Up from My American Dream’ and a short Q-and-A session on CNN Politics.

1. Dating advice ... not: In elementary school, Julián sent a buddy to ask a classmate if she’d go out with him. The answer was no. Two weeks later, Julián spotted his twin brother, Joaquín, holding hands with the girl as they walked together. His brother’s winning proposal: “Try me out for a week and then you can decide if you want to keep going around.” That relationship ended after one week.

2. High school memories: The Castro twins, unknown to their mother, decided to complete school in three years by taking night classes and summer classes. “Mom was shocked when we sat her down and proudly announced that we had earned enough credits to skip a year of high school,” Julián wrote.

3. Trilingual: Being a lover of ninja movies, Julián studied Japanese at a foreign-language magnet middle school. His brother took up German. No word on how much Japanese Julián speaks today.

4. First winning campaign: In their final year at Stanford, the Castro twins decided to each run for the student senate. Their platform was to establish ‘recommendation hours’ where students met with their professors to discuss letters of recommendation. Their strategy: Place campaign signs at eye level in men’s and women’s restrooms. The result: Out of 43 candidates running for 10 seats, the ‘Stall Twins’ tied for first with 811 votes each.

5. The Eagles have landed: Because his brother decided to root for the Dallas Cowboys, Julián decided his favorite NFL team would be the Philadelphia Eagles. No telling if he would have switched allegiance had San Antonio successfully courted the Oakland Raiders in 2014.

6. Sweetness: Castro believes he’s the only person who mixes Equal and Sweet’N Low. “So, I’m going to die twice as fast.”

7. Seeing double: People have trouble telling Julián and Joaquín apart. Julián’s advice: “We’re twins, but only one of us has actually had a perm, and it wasn’t me.”

8. Hitting the wrong note: An excellent student, Julián’s near-perfect report card is stained by an ‘F’ he got in music.

9. The Infinity Death Loop of Punches: As a way to resolve disputes, the brothers would take turns punching each other on the shoulder.

10. Nerd problem: Their freshman year at Stanford, the brothers went to a computer lab and couldn’t figure out how to set up their e-mail accounts. They couldn’t figure out how to use the MacIntosh. They thought a mouse sitting on a pad was just “some sort of presentation aspect of the computer.” They flipped the mouse on its back and rolled the ball with their fingers. Thankfully, a nearby student yelled at them to slide the mousse on the pad.